Kyle Brandt just gave Bo Nix and the Broncos an encouraging comparison

The Denver Broncos faceoff against the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday Night Football to kickoff Week 10 in the 2025 NFL Season. On paper, the Broncos should blowout the Raiders and improve to 8-2 on the year, but with this game being on a short week and against a divisional foe, things could get shaky.

However, there is always a chance that the Broncos simply keep their foot on the gas and take control of this game early. Denver has now won nine home games in a row and have not lost a game at home in over a calendar year.

They out-talent the Raiders on both sides of the ball and are obviously well-coached, something Vegas cannot say. Some out in the NFL world don't really know what to make of the Broncos, as they have needed multiple fourth-quarter comebacks to get to where they are, and some have criticized the offense for being subpar until it gets late in the game. Well, this NFL analyst just offered up a pretty fitting comparison to this year's Broncos' team.

Kyle Brandt compares the 2025 Denver Broncos to the 2005 Pittsburgh Steelers

Led by a second-year QB doing enough, a veteran head coach, and a top defense, are the 2025 Denver Broncos similar to the Super Bowl champion 2005 Pittsburgh Steelers?

What @KyleBrandt is watching for tonight in LVvsDEN 👀 pic.twitter.com/EnHkMyLHwk — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) November 6, 2025

When you think about it, this comparison does fit. The 2005 Steelers were very similar to what the Broncos are. Second-year QB Ben Roethlisberger had only started 12 games in the regular season, but this is what he was able to do:



168/268 (62.7%)

2,385 yards

17 touchdowns

9 interceptions

98.6 passer rating

Pittsburgh had 15 interceptions on defense that year, excelled at stopping the run, and were 3rd in points allowed per game with just 16.1. The comparison fits, and it's not at all a slight at Nix and the Broncos, as the Steelers won two Super Bowls in the "Big Ben" era, and he's headed to the Hall of Fame one day.

No one truly knows what will happen with the Denver Broncos this year, but they do have an 8-2 start staring them in the face, and as time passes, this team could get closer to that AFC West title and closer to the first overall seed in the AFC.

The Denver Broncos face the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 11 after their TNF showdown with the Raiders and will then head on their bye in Week 12.