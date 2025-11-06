Is Marvin Mims Jr. playing for Broncos on Thursday vs. Raiders?

The Denver Broncos have been fairly healthy for the majority of their 2025 season, but injuries are finally beginning to catch up with them. With injuries beginning to pile up, Denver will be missing key players as the playoff stretch starts. Specifically, the Broncos are now down two All-Pros.

The Broncos have been missing the duo of Pat Surtain and Marvin Mims for over a week now, with both going down against the Cowboys. Surtain is expected to be out for a decent amount of time, but it remains unclear when Mims will return. He suffered a concussion on a special teams return late in the game, a play that he was not supposed to be on the field for.

Mims saw his practice status improve throughout the week, but he has been ruled out for tonight's game against the Raiders. The Broncos are now set to be without their most explosive receiver and their best kick and punt returner for a second straight week. For the Broncos, this can be a blessing and a curse.

The Denver Broncos must prepare for life without Marvin Mims Jr. for at least one more game

The Broncos are without Marvin Mims for a second straight game, and his absence was felt in Week 9. His explosiveness, ability to beat the defense over the top, and reliability as an east/west playmaker have been monumental in Denver's offense, and were clearly absent on Sunday in Houston.

The Broncos are going to need to find a new source of their offensive output with Mims off the field, especially against a Raiders team that played well last week.

On special teams, Mims' absence was not only apparent but the only thing holding the unit from being the worst in football. Michael Bandy, who was probably not the preferred choice to return punts, fumbled away a return deep in Denver territory that gifted the Texans a scoring opportunity. The Broncos did nothing on special teams on Sunday in Texas, and it almost cost them the game if not for another late rally.

Overall, Mims is a player whose importance and effectiveness can fly under the radar. He seemingly holds together the special teams unit, is their most explosive offensive threat, and is becoming a much more reliable receiving option on shorter routes, much like he was against the Giants.

The Broncos can't afford to take the Raiders lightly and fall victim to the trap game. Without Mims, any game becomes significantly tougher for the Broncos.