Key stretch in Broncos 2025 schedule could propel them to AFC West title

Overall, the Denver Broncos got a pretty decent 2025 NFL schedule, and if they hope to win the AFC West, they've got to take advantage of it. For months, we did know who the Broncos would play, but we had no idea when.

Well, when you look at the team's schedule for the 2025 NFL Season, there are both easy and hard stretches. It'll be interesting to see if the offseason additions that the team made can propel them to the AFC West title.

And being that the Broncos haven't won the division since 2015, the franchise is starving for one. This key stretch at the end of the season could help propel the Broncos to a division title in 2025.

Denver has to take advantage

Here are the Broncos final four games of the 2025 NFL Season:



vs. Green Bay Packers

vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

@ Kansas City Chiefs

vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Now, the Chiefs final four games:



vs. Los Angeles Chargers

@ Tennessee Titans

vs. Denver Broncos

@ Las Vegas Raiders

And the Chargers final four games:



@ Kansas City Chiefs

@ Dallas Cowboys

vs. Houston Texans

@ Denver Broncos

Isn't this easy to see? Denver plays three of their last four games at home and could end the season with the most momentum. The Chiefs are going back and forth between Arrowhead and two away games, so you have to wonder if that could impact their performance, and the Chargers are really getting no mercy with their final four games, as three of them are away.

It does seem like Denver is always closing the season at home, which is ideal, and when you compare their final month with the two other teams of note in the AFC West, there could be a path where the final four games could truly decide the division.

If the Broncos would be able to take advantage of this stretch, could they come away with the division title?