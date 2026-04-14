Key Broncos stat from 2025 proves team is more than capable of a Super Bowl

The Denver Broncos not only proved the NFL world wrong back in 2024 with a breakout 10-7 season, but they continued in the right direction in 2025. After a shaky 1-2 start that included two last-second losses, Denver won 11 games in a row.

And during that winning streak, the Broncos mastered the late-game heroics. In 2024, this was a key area where the team struggled, not only dropping a ton of one-score games, but they were also clearly not 'there' yet in terms of being able to win against top competition.

In the 2025 season, both of those things did a total 180. Not only was Denver beating exceptional teams, but they were also sealing the deal in the fourth quarter. There really wasn't much of anything this team could not do last year. The playoff injury to Bo Nix, though, definitely brings a big 'what if' cloud over that season. However, Denver emerged as a Super Bowl contender, and that should continue into 2026.

Denver Broncos had the league's second-best record against playoff teams in 2025

In 2025, the Broncos had the second-best record among all teams against playoff opposition, only trailing the eventual Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks:

Teams with a winning record vs opponents who made the playoffs in 2025:



1. Seahawks: 6-2 (.750)

2. Broncos: 4-2 (.667)

3. Jaguars: 5-3 (.625)

4. Bears: 3-2 (.600)



Teams that were winless vs those opponents:



30. Chiefs: 0-8 (.000)

30. Jets: 0-8 (.000)

32. Titans: 0-10 (.000) — NFL Researcher (@NFL_Researcher) April 13, 2026

Denver went 4-2 against six playoff teams in 2025:



Week 3: L, LA Chargers

Week 5: W, Philadelphia Eagles

Week 9: W, Houston Texans

Week 15: W, Green Bay Packers

Week 16: L, Jacksonville Jaguars

Week 18: W, LA Chargers

It felt like during the season, many people hammered the Broncos for not being able to close out games against weaker competition, but in today's league, winning in blowout fashion isn't sustainable, but what is sustainable is winning close games, which Denver did, and beating playoff opposition.

The Broncos schedule might be a bit tougher in 2026, but this team proved they can beat some of the best. With a roster that did get a bit stronger this offseason thanks to the Jaylen Waddle trade, the Broncos should be the 'better' team most weeks.

In fact, outside of Seattle and perhaps the Los Angeles Rams, the Broncos are the best team in the league. While the dates and times of the 2026 opponents have not been released yet, we do know who the Broncos are set to face in terms of 2025 playoff teams:



Los Angeles Chargers x2

Buffalo Bills

Los Angeles Rams

Seattle Seahawks

San Francisco 49ers

Jacksonville Jaguars

Pittsburgh Steelers

The Broncos will have eight games against 2025 playoff teams, which is just under half of their total of 17. It's certainly not a gauntlet of opponents, as teams like the Chargers and Steelers have major roster question marks.

Denver did beat the Buffalo Bills in the playoffs in 2025, and a team like the 49ers don't exactly sport high-end roster talent. All in all, the Broncos could end up being favored in most of these games, and if 2025 told us anything, it's that the Broncos are going to win a ton of games against top competition.

Not only that, but we haven't even touched on the possibility that Bo Nix makes a leap in year three and erupts as a passer with Jaylen Waddle in the picture.