Key Broncos' defender shockingly named as team's most valuable trade chip

The Broncos appeared to have some level of interest in Jaylen Waddle at the NFL trade deadline, and we have seen this team make trades before, so this could again be a point of discussion in the offseason. Denver is on pace to have their best year since the 2015 NFL Season and are in a position to go all-in next offseason.

With Russell Wilson's contract officially off the books and a good amount of cap space, the aggression could kick up a notch for the front office. However, if the Broncos hope to trade for an established player like someone at the WR position, they might be forced to include a player in those trades.

And with how many quality players this team has, they could be trading one of their notable faces if it's a move that helps out in the end. Recently, one of their top defenders as named as their most valuable trade chip in the offseason, and it actually makes some sense.

Bleacher Report names CB Riley Moss as Broncos' most valuable trade chip

Here is Brad Gagnon in Bleacher Report on Riley Moss being a trade chip for Denver in the offseason:

Denver Broncos: CB Riley Moss

We worked hard to find a more intriguing option here, but there are no obvious high-profile trade candidates on this roster. The only other option is to go wildly bold with Patrick Surtain II, because the point here is that Jahdae Barron, Ja'Quan McMillian and Kris Abrams-Draine give the Broncos an embarrassment of cornerback depth.

When you think about it, the idea of trading Riley Moss could make a lot of sense. The Denver Brocnos figure to be in the market for an upgrade at WR this offseason, and while this team could simply try and snag one in the 2026 NFL Draft, what if someone like AJ Brown or Jaylen Waddle are available?

In the instance of these two players, their current teams are in need of some cornerback help. The Broncos could absolutely afford to trade someone like Moss and another draft pick for Brown or Waddle, as they used a first-round pick on Jahdae Barron and could still have, as Gagnon notes, Ja'Quan McMillian and Kris Abrams-Draine in the room.

This would also be an example of taking from a very deep position to help out a weaker one, and that is the best-case scenario if Denver had to trade a player. A hypothetical trade package of, let's say, Riley Moss and a third-round pick might be enough to land a Waddle or Brown, and this move would give the offense that no. 1 wide receiver they've been searching for, but it wouldn't make the CB room all that much weaker given how talented and deep it is.