Jobless former Denver Broncos player could be forced into retirement

This former Denver Broncos player is still on the free agency market and could be forced into retirement. There are still some former Broncos free agents left on the market. Dalton Risner and Justin Simmons are the two most notable ones.

Risner has played for the Minnesota Vikings recently but has not been able to stick on a team for more than a one-year deal. Following his release from the Broncos last offseason, Justin Simmons signed a one-year deal with the Atlanta Falcons.

Simmons was a part of a bad defense, but the veteran safety did have another strong season. Anyway, this former Broncos player from quite a while back is still not on a team and could end up being forced to retire.

Matt Prater is a free agent and might have to hang it up

Prater played seven years for the Denver Broncos from the 2007-2013 seasons and was a stellar kicker. In 2013, Prater made 96.2% of his kicks and had that 64-yard field goal as well. After being cut by the Broncos, Prater latched onto the Detroit Lions and played with them for seven seasons.

In 2021, he signed with the Arizona Cardinals and played with them through 2024, but a torn meniscus ended his season after just four games. Matt Prater has 254 games of regular season experience under his belt and has made 81/108 field goal attempts from 50+ yards.

He's made 407 field goals, which ranks 13th all-time. The Broncos cycled through many kickers since then but have a great one in Wil Lutz, who immediately made the team forget about Brandon McManus, who ended up taking Prater's place in Denver following his release from the team.

McManus himself is now on the Green Bay Packers. Anyway, the former Broncos kicker might end up being forced to retire after a long and very successful NFL career.