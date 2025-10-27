JK Dobbins continues to be one of Broncos' best roster moves in recent memory

Now 6-2 on the season, the Denver Broncos have recently hit their stride on offense and have now scored 77 points over the past five quarters of play. They managed to score 33 points in the fourth quarter alone in their comeback win over the New York Giants, and added another 44 points against the Dallas Cowboys.

Second-year quarterback Bo Nix has accounted for six passing touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns over the past two games. Strapped with one of the best defenses in the NFL, Denver is emerging as one of the most complete teams in the league and a team that now has the second-best record in the AFC.

The passing attack is beginning to breakout and hit its stride, but the efficient, consistent running game led by JK Dobbins is eating up yards and is simply the engine that powers this young, exciting offense.

With another strong performance, JK Dobbins continues to be the engine of the Denver Broncos' offense

Not signing with the Denver Broncos until the middle of June, JK Dobbins has been flat-out excellent for the team. He now ranks third in the NFL in rushing and is on pace to have one of the best seasons by a running back in team history.

Not yet 27 years old, Dobbins is also emerging as a player who is going to earn an extension from the Denver Broncos. Through eight games, Dobbins has produced the following:



120 carries

634 yards

4 touchdowns

5.3 yards per carry

79.3 yards per game

15 attempts per game

If Dobbins is able to keep this up for a full 17-game season, he'd finish with the following:



255 carries

1,348 yards

9 touchdowns

He would tie his career-high in rushing touchdowns but would earn his first 1,000-yard season of his career, and if he finished with over 1,300 yards on the ground, the Broncos would likely find themselves fielding one of the league's best offenses. During the Broncos' five game winning streak, Dobbins has rushed for 412 yards on 79 carries, which comes out to 5.2 yards per attempt.

He's actually on a 1,400 rushing yard pace over his previous five games. It's no surprise that Denver is running the ball well during their mid-season resurgence. JK Dobbins was someone who was such a logical fit for the Denver Broncos all offseason, and it's honestly a sigh of relief that Denver was able to get him in the summer.