Jahdae Barron gushing over joining Pat Surtain is the hype Broncos needed

The Denver Broncos view the cornerback position as a premium position, and that was reflected in their strategy for the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. The Broncos ruined everyone's mock drafts, taking Texas defensive back Jahdae Barron, who is expected to play a versatile role but likely find a home at the cornerback position in the defense.

Barron is joining a secondary in Denver which already features the NFL Defensive Player of the Year Pat Surtain II. And what rookie defensive back wouldn't be excited about joining a secondary with PS2?

Barron couldn't stop gushing about the idea of playing with Surtain and joining him in what could end up being the No Fly Zone 2.0.

Jahdae Barron ecstatic about joining PS2 in Broncos secondary

“I bring a lot of versatility to the defense. I'm going to play my role. I'm [going to] master [my] position and I'm going to do that. I'm going to learn from the vets. I can't wait to learn from Pat Surtain ll...It's going to be amazing. It's literally going to be amazing. I'm just going to embrace the opportunity and I'm going to live up to the opportunity. I'm truly blessed to be in this position and I'm very thankful right now.



What I've learned and what I watch from him (PS2), people think, yes, he has a God-gifted ability, but you can tell he works tremendously hard on his craft [and] on his details, from him being able to play in the slot and play man, to go outside and just being able to move around. It's not just his gift that he got from God, but he's actually working on it. He's actually dedicated to what he's putting in. He knows if he puts in a lot, the reward is bigger.



It just showed this past season for him, and I know he's going to continue to stack. I just want to learn from him. I want to be a part of the defense that he has, and keep learning and keep growing. [I'll] soak it all in and then I can master my craft, and we'll go from there. I'll be a big piece, and I know I'm going to be tremendous to that defense today."



- Broncos CB Jahdae Barron (via team PR)

It's clear that Barron is very familiar with PS2, as all college defensive backs should be. Surtain is the gold standard for what it looks like when you put your head to the grindstone, work hard, stay humble, and just perfect your craft day in and day out. He's the best defensive player in the league, and everything he does is to be emulated.

Barron has the ability to play all over the defensive formation and really help Surtain out quite a bit. There have been some great points getting thrown around by members of Broncos Country helping make even better sense of this pick, which is aging extremely well.

Another fun aspect of the Barron pick:



In the past, teams have often tried to hide their elite weapons from PS2 by lining him up in the slot



That’s a lot harder to get away with now — Zach Segars (@Zach_Segars) April 25, 2025

The more the Broncos can get each team's best weapon in the passing game to be forced into matchups with Pat Surtain, the bigger advantage they're going to have. Teams picked on Riley Moss and Ja'Quan McMillian last year, but with mixed results overall. Getting someone like Barron to play in the slot and match up with guys, matching both speed and physicality, is going to give the Broncos' already great defense an even bigger advantage.