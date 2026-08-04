J.K. Dobbins' promise to the Broncos for 2026 could guarantee Super Bowl trip

The Denver Broncos could sport one of the best running back rooms in the NFL this year, as the team not only brought back J.K. Dobbins on a two-year deal, but they also have RJ Harvey in the mix and used a fourth-round pick on Jonah Coleman.

Denver could have a three-headed monster at the position, and that isn't an exaggeration. But as we saw in 2025, one massive thing that could hold this room back again is Dobbins' health. He was healthy for the first 10 weeks of the season but unfortunately suffered what turned into a season-ending foot injury against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Dobbins was a top-5 running back across the board through those first 10 weeks, and this injury was extra devastating to witness, as he was brought down using an illegal hip-drop manuver that did not get flagged for some reason. Well, last week, Dobbins made a pretty emphatic promise that could propel the Broncos to the Super Bowl this year.

J.K. Dobbins promised he'd stay healthy for all 17 games for the Denver Broncos in 2026

Dobbins is one of the more entertaining, personable players on the Broncos, and it's reflected anytime he meets the media. He also didn't mince words, either, promising that he'd stay on the field and be there for his team for all 17 games this year:

Dobbins: “This year there won’t be any (injuries). There won’t be anything for anybody to say because I’m going to play all 17 games and I’m going to give my team everything I’ve got for all 17 games and I will be there for all 17 games. I’ll make a promise to all you right now… https://t.co/8OXrOJPmYj — MikeKlis9NEWS (@mikeklis9news) July 31, 2026

In 2025, the Broncos went 8-2 in Dobbins' 10 healthy games, and it's quite insane how efficient he was:

Across his 10 games in 2025, J.K. Dobbins:



-Had two 100 yard games

-Had just 1 game below 60 yards

-Averaged under 4.0 YPC just twice

-Averaged over 5.0 YPC five times #BroncosCountry pic.twitter.com/2O2y5XHKZl — Predominantly Orange (@PredomOrange) August 3, 2026

Outside of a 40-yard performance against the New York Jets, Dobbins had reached 60 yards in every other game. Through those 10 games, he was on a wicked 17-game pace:



260 carries

1,312 yards

7 touchdowns

5.0 YPC

Had he finished with 1,312 yards, he would have finished with the 6th-most in the NFL this past season. And yes, I know the 'if' here might honestly be downright annoying at this point, but his efficiency was out of this world in 2025.

With how elite the offensive line is, Dobbins' chances at having his first career 1,000-yard rushing season are high, and with Coleman in the mix, there is a chance that the Broncos give Dobbins a slightly fewer carries per game to maximize his health for an entire season.

Dobbins averaged 15.3 carries per game in 2025, so if that number comes down to, let's say, 11 or 12 carries per game, he might not eat up a ton of yardage, but his chances at remaining healthy would, in theory, be higher.

Once Dobbins left the lineup in 2025, the run game cratered, and that could not have happened at a worse time, as quarterback Bo Nix was beginning to heat up, and if the Broncos had Dobbins on the field for the Divisional Round, there would have been a chance that Nix doesn't get hurt.

Simply put, Dobbins is the type of running back that can help the Broncos go on a Super Bowl run. He's been efficient each year of his career and knows how to play the game. His health, outside of Nix's in 2026, might be the most crucial of anyone on the team.

Getting Dobbins for all 17 games and potentially even into the playoffs would help propel this franchise to the Super Bowl.