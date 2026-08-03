Broncos' center Luke Wattenberg suffers injury and leaves practice on Monday

On Monday, the Denver Broncos had the pads on for the first time during training camp, and this is really when the tough work begins. The Broncos have done a nice job at taking advantage of these practices, though, as this is the portion of the offseason where teams really build that scuff up for the regular season.

Denver has also been among the least-injured teams in the NFL since the 2023 season, which is awesome, but injuries, whether minor or major, are inevitable. On Monday's practice, starting center Luke Wattenberg went down with an injury.

And while nothing has been 100 percent confirmed yet, it's something to keep an eye out for.

Denver Broncos center Luke Wattenberg left practice on Monday

Wattenberg went down during a drill, according to Zac Stevens, and then got looked at by trainers. He did not practice the rest of the session:

Luke Wattenberg went down hard in a drill. Being looked at by trainers. — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevens) August 3, 2026

In the media availability following practice, head coach Sean Payton said that he thinks Wattenberg will be fine, which is good news:

Sean Payton says they will evaluate Luke Wattenberg but thinks “he’ll be fine”@KOAColorado — Ryan Edwards (@redwardsradio) August 3, 2026

Wattenberg was a fifth-round pick back in the 2022 NFL Draft and did not emerge until the 2024 NFL Season, where he won the starting center job. He appeared and started in 13 games in 2024, and appeared and started in 15 regular season games in 2025.

He's emerged as one of the best pass-protecting centers in the NFL during his short starting stint with the Broncos as well. PFF's data gave him a 70.9 overall grade in 2025, which was good for ninth among 40 qualified centers, and his pass-blocking grade of 71 was 11th among centers. PFF also noted that he did not allow a sack in 2025.

The primary backup is Alex Forsyth, who has filled in nicely for the Broncos when Wattenberg can't play, but the Broncos did give him a major extension during the season for a reason. While he's not an elite player, he's quite good, incredibly smart, and is a huge contributor to the Broncos having the best offensive line in the NFL.

As of now, we do not have an official word on the severity of his injury, but the hope is that Payton is right and he'll be fine, as his presence in the middle of the offensive line is major. The Broncos won't accomplish what they want without Wattenberg.

We'll provide updates on his health as they become available, perhaps over the next 24 hours.