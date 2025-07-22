It's barely training camp and Broncos rivals are already making desperate moves

Training camps have barely gotten underway across the NFL, and the Denver Broncos can already sit back and laugh at some of the moves their division rivals have been making.

The Chargers have already had a key piece of their offense retire with Mike Williams calling it a career, while the Las Vegas Raiders have spent the entire offseason shopping at Five Below with an unlimited budget.

The Raiders, in particular, have had a bad offseason in many ways. They've undoubtedly upgraded their previous situations at head coach and quarterback (which, frankly, matters more than most other things) by bringing in Pete Carroll and Geno Smith. They got one of the most exciting playmakers from the 2025 NFL Draft class in running back Ashton Jeanty.

It hasn't been all bad for the Raiders this offseason, but defensively, they have made one questionable move after another, which could lead to them having the worst defense in the entire league this coming season.

Raiders add yet another strange free agent in 2025 offseason

Whether former first-round busts or players who are past their prime, the Raiders have been all over free agents who simply don't make sense to put their faith in this coming season. The team has signed linebackers Devin White and Elandon Roberts. They brought in former Packers first-round cornerback Eric Stokes. They're giving Jeremy Chinn a second second chance. They're giving Lonnie Johnson Jr. a shot.

Meanwhile, they let players like Trevon Moehrig, Nate Hobbs, and Robert Spillane out the door. They effectively did nothing to have contingencies in place for the injured Christian Wilkins.

Now, for their latest trick, they've signed...Jamal Adams?

Breaking: 3x Pro Bowl safety Jamal Adams is signing with the #Raiders, per multiple sources.



Reunited with Pete Carroll in Las Vegas, I’m told Adams is in excellent shape and the healthiest he’s been in years. pic.twitter.com/EF3ymBDFVR — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) July 22, 2025

Adams appeared in five games last year for the Titans and Lions, but couldn't stick with either squad. His 40 snaps in total last year were indicative not only of his health but his ability at this point. Perhaps the Raiders and Pete Carroll believe they can squeeze the best out of him since he's still just 29 going on 30 years old this year, but this move reeks of desperation and a dart throw for a team that needs literally anything to work.

The Raiders weren't done with just Jamal Adams, either. They brought in former Denver Broncos legend Phillip Dorsett as well as a camp body, someone who couldn't crack a rotation that desperately needed help while he was in the Mile High City.

I'm as big of a fan of reclamation projects and roster dart throws as anybody, but the offseason by the Raiders in 2025 makes it seem like Pete Carroll was cryogenically frozen for three years and is making moves like it's 2022.

Perhaps the strategy of adding a bunch of low-budget free agents will pay off for the Raiders this year, but as of right now, what they're doing on paper to add injury-prone veterans whose best days are in the past is a bad way to get the Pete Carroll era started.