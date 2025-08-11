It’s only preseason but Broncos’ biggest strength is already glaringly obvious

It's only preseason, but the Denver Broncos' biggest roster strength for 2025 is quite obvious. The Broncos fell behind by multiple scores to the weak San Francisco 49ers, and things early on just weren't looking all that good.

Things changed for the better, though, as Denver scored the final 30 points of the game and ended up with a 21-point victory, which was flat-out awesome to watch. Anyway, Denver's roster is truly among the best in the NFL, as they do have some top-flight units on either side of the ball.

Their offensive line and defensive line are both top-3 in the NFL, but their best position group for the 2025 NFL Season could not be more obvious.

The Denver Broncos' secondary is their best unit for the 2025 NFL Season

The Denver Broncos' secondary really ended up shining in a big way for Denver in their preseason victory over San Francisco. A ton of defensive backs ended up in the stat sheet. Cornerbacks Joshua Pickett and Ja'Quan McMillian both notched interceptions, for starters. First-round pick Jahdae Barron also had a sensational tackle, which you can see below:

Jahdae Barron's first NFL tackle pic.twitter.com/4nqq1L6tRx — Nash (@NashTalksTexas) August 10, 2025

Second-year CB Kris Abrams-Draine had a textbook pass breakup as well:

A ton of faces were making plays in the Denver Broncos' secondary, and it only confirms just how good this unit is going to be in 2025 and beyond. New additions in Jahdae Barron and Talanoa Hufanga play key roles for Denver, and incumbents like Patrick Surtain II, Riley Moss, Ja'Quan McMillian, and Brandon Jones are also extremely talented.

Denver fielding a top-notch secondary heading into 2025 is awesome - while the running game is enjoying a bit of a revival, teams are still wanting to prevent the downfield passing game from succeeding.

It really took just one preseason game for the Denver Broncos' biggest strength for 2025 to be revealed.