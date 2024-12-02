Is Zach Allen playing today? Full injury update for Broncos defensive end
The Denver Broncos did not have stud defensive end Zach Allen in their Week 12 game. Will we see him suit up in Week 13? Late in the team's Week 12 preparations for the Las Vegas Raiders, Zach Allen popped up on the injury report with a heel injury. He was listed as questionable for the game.
And was then subsequently ruled out, and what made a lot of us hold our breath was when he was spotted pre-game in a walking boot. Many of us began to speculate as to what kind of injury he suffered. It was obviously for the best that Zach Allen was held out of that game. And fortunately, they were still able to win.
Well, the team's injury report for their Monday Night Football game against the Cleveland Browns made us all sigh in relief:
Not only does Zach Allen not have an injury designation, but he was a full participant in practice all week. Whew.
Potentially losing Allen would have been a disaster for the Broncos defense. He's been the anchor of that unit and is having the best year of his career. Through 11 games in the 2024 NFL Season, he's racked up five sacks, 42 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss, and 21 QB hits.
Right now, that would put him on pace for seven sacks, 61 total tackles, 17 tackles for loss, and 31 QB hits. All of those figures would be the highest of his career, and in the first half of the team's Week 12 game, Allen's absence was felt. Denver's pass rush just did not get home, and it really wasn't until Brandon Jones' interception that the momentum shifted in favor of the Broncos.
Denver largely played a shaky game and still managed to score 29 points. Now having a weaker team in the Browns at home, and having Zach Allen back, the hope here is that the Broncos don't start slow, can get out to an early lead, and tee-off on QB Jameis Winston, who played for Sean Payton when the two were still with the New Orleans Saints.
The Broncos are 7-5 and are still in the seventh seed in the AFC Playoff Picture. A win here would be an insane boost to their playoff odds and would give them a ton of confidence as they head into their Week 14 bye week. Zach Allen will play for the Denver Broncos in Week 13.