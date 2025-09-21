Is Evan Engram playing today? Full inactives for Broncos in Week 3 at Chargers

Gametime is approaching for the Denver Broncos, as they are set to face one of their AFC West opponents, specifically the Los Angeles Chargers, on the road at SoFi Stadium. It is a very important game, the first division matchup of the season, where Denver, with a win, will take the lead in the division.

There has been uncertainty with player status heading into the game regarding free agent acquisitions, tight end Evan Engram and inside linebacker Dre Greenlaw. Both questions were answered on Saturday. None practiced during the week and were officially ruled out for the Week 3 matchup against the Chagers. Engram was taken out of the game last week against the Colts and did not return. Specifically, he suffered a back injury.

On the other hand, ILB Dre Greenlaw was placed on short-term injured reserve, which means that he will be out a minimum of four more weeks. He will be eligible to return until Week 7 against former Broncos' QB Russell Wilson and the New York Giants. Greenlaw and Engram were the only two players who did not practice on Friday.

Broncos TE Evan Engram will not play against the Los Angeles Chargers on Week 3

It was expected, but now official, Broncos tight end Evan Engram is out for Denver's Week 3 matchup against the Chargers due to his back injury. The good thing regarding this position group is that Nate Adkins, who missed the first two games due to an ankle injury, practiced all week and is set to make his season debut.

Besides Engram officially being out for the Broncos' Week 3 matchup against the Chargers, Denver released their inactives list. Inactives are players on the roster who will not suit up. There is only one player from this list who can play, specifically third-string quarterback Sam Ehlinger. The former Texas Longhorn is listed as inactive but has the "emergency quarterback" designation.

The inactives list features running back Jaleel McLaughlin. It is the third-consecutive week with Tyler Badie winning the RB3 job over the former undrafted free agent from Youngstown State. Speaking of undrafted free agents, offensive lineman Frank Crum is also inactive. Ehlinger, Engram, McLaughlin, and Crum are the inactives on the offensive side of the ball.

On the defense, the inactives list features two 2025 rookies; edge rusher Que Robinson and defensive lineman Sai'Vion Jones. Both have been inactives for all three Broncos games so far. It is important to mention that Denver elevated inside linebacker Garret Wallow and fullback Adam Prentice from the Practice Squad to the gameday roster.