Insane stat is proof that Broncos' QB Bo Nix is clutch when it matters most

Bo Nix continues to prove people wrong with each passing week. In Week 13, the Broncos needed overtime to beat the Washington Commanders, but the moment was not too big for Bo Nix. He led a beautiful touchdown drive and was able to help seal the deal for Denver.

A few weeks ago against the Houston Texans, Nix had a long rush on the final drive to put the Broncos in field goal range. Before that against the New York Giants, Nix was responsible for four total touchdowns in the fourth quarter alone.

Now matter how you slice it, Bo Nix has been outstanding for the Denver Broncos, and he's doing this while still developing. The future is extremely bright, and Nix himself already has nine game winning drives, with six coming this year. When you look at his touchdown splits, this becomes even more obvious

Bo Nix has scored 20 touchdowns in the fourth quarter, the most of any

Nix's 20 touchdowns in the fourth quarter accounts for 36.4% of his 55 touchdown total through nearly two regular seasons of his NFL career.

Bo Nix career touchdowns by quarter:



1st: 8

2nd: 19

3rd: 8

4th: 20



QB1 scores when it matters the most‼️‼️‼️#BroncosCountry pic.twitter.com/0o1xxWUgqR — Predominantly Orange (@PredomOrange) December 4, 2025

The first and third quarters are the least-productive in terms of total touchdowns, but Nix seems to turn it up a notch in quarters two and four. You'd have to wonder if the touchdown difference from the first to second quarter is because the Broncos' offensive script to begin the game has passed.

There are likely many reasons why Bo Nix scores the most in the second and fourth quarters, but it's easy to see how the moment is never really too big for him, and many of the Broncos games this year have felt like playoff games.

The team's recent win over the Kansas City Chiefs was consistently billed as the Broncos' biggest game since Super Bowl 50, and Nix and the team came through. Since this has become a trend with Nix - playing better when it matters the most, there's reason to believe that this is something that could stick with him during his career.

It's clear, though, that Bo Nix is still developing, and he may not his his true ceiling in the NFL until year three or four, but the Broncos have something special on their hands, and this team could ride this wave all the way to the Super Bowl here in 2025.

Is Bo Nix the most clutch QB in the NFL?