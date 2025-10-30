In the midst of the dismantling of the Dallas Cowboys and their bottom-shelf defense, the Denver Broncos lost a vital player in what the team wants to do on offense. Nate Adkins, a player who does several things for the Broncos' offense, went down with a knee injury.

While the full details are not quite out yet, there is quite a concern from many after Denver's 9News reporter, Mike Klis, stated on his X platform that the injury might be significant. Adkins missed the first two games of the season for the Broncos.

His statistics aren't eye-popping —just six receptions for 48 yards and one touchdown this season— but it's always been his versatility that has made him so crucial to Broncos' Head Coach Sean Payton. Adkins is a player the Broncos tend to lean on in the low red zone.

Nate Adkins is hurt again... could the Broncos make a move?

The Broncos even attempted an end-zone shot with Adkins in the game against the Cowboys, but with a defender draped over his back and the ball slightly high, the pass fell incomplete. But overall, Bo Nix's passer rating is just over 129 when targeting Adkins.

Adkins does a lot of the dirty work for the Broncos. He does them well, but in one area I think the Broncos will miss him: the run game. Projected starting fullback Michael Burton has never seen the field during the 2025 regular season.

However, if there is one area where the Denver Broncos could backdoor their way into improving the offense, it would be improving he receiving capabilities of the player filling in for the Broncos' Swiss-army knife. It won't be easy to replace someone like Adkins, it will have to be someone who is capable of lead blocking, running the football and above average hands.

This position might have to be outsourced, and as the trade deadline approaches, there is one specific player from a team who should be willing to move on from a piece or two. Rumors have already been circulating around the potential availability of some New Orleans Saints' wide receivers, but maybe the Broncos should start inquiring about a different weapon from Payton's former team.

Taysom Hill could fill the specific need that the Broncos could potentially have if Adkins misses serious time. Making this move could definitely cause some struggles for the running game, but it would give Sean Payton and the Denver Broncos a more dynamic version of Nate Adkins. Hill could be able to step in with a refresher course on the offense and be able to contribute right away.

Hill is great in the red zone. On one of R.J. Harvey's touchdown runs, it looked like a play Payton would have run with Hill while in New Orleans. It would give Payton another reliable pass catcher on the field and should not cost the Broncos much to acquire him. It could be as simple as a pick swap.