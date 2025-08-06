Initial takeaways from Broncos' first depth chart includes zero surprises

The Denver Broncos have released their first initial depth chart of the offseason. Let's dig into it for a second. The Broncos embark on their first preseason game in a few days against the San Francisco 49ers, so the team has trotted out their first depth chart.

Teams seem to embark on their offseason depth charts in different ways, and you can tell that some teams have fun with it. As the offseason brings us closer to the regular season, we'll get the first official depth chart of the season.

But the Denver Broncos do have a ton of locked-in starters on their roster, so their initial depth chart honestly doesn't contain many surprises.

Denver Broncos' depth chart honestly isn't surprising at all

Here it is:

Our initial unofficial depth chart is here.



There honestly isn't a single surprise with who the Denver Broncos have listed on their starters, and Sean Payton has typically always listed the rookies way down on the depth chart. To me, that's more of a symbolic thing than anything.

Some of Denver's new, key additions in JK Dobbins, Evan Engram, Dre Greenlaw, and Talanoa Hufanga are listed as starters, and that was the entire point of bringing them onto the team in free agency.

Overall, the main parts of the Denver Broncos' depth chart that are going to change will obviously be some of the depth pieces, as all of the 22 projected starters are likely to remain the same unless something notable happens.

The Denver Broncos not having many surprises on their depth chart is honestly a great thing - it shows that this team has good players and some rock-solid stability. Denver plays three preseason games and will open up the season in Week 1 hosting the Tennessee Titans, a team that will absolutely have a ton of movement on their own depth chart.