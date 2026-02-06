Ian Rapoport just hinted Sean Payton could be making a massive change

Until Sean Payton comes out and confirms it either way, there is going to be speculation about whether or not he's going to continue calling plays for the Denver Broncos' offense in 2026. Previously, that hadn't even been a thought in anyone's mind, but when the Broncos were able to lure Davis Webb back as their offensive coordinator, the thinking changed.

Ian Rapoport was the one who put it out there, prior to the Broncos hiring Webb, that Sean Payton had attempted to hire Joe Brady to be his offensive coordinator, possibly to call plays as well. The difference between Brady and Webb is very simple: Brady has called plays for quite some time now, and Webb hasn't.

But still, at Super Bowl media week, Rap Sheet is saying it's not crazy to think that Payton could still delegate play-calling duties offensively to Davis Webb.

Rap Sheet: Sean Payton giving the keys to Broncos offense to Davis Webb is not a crazy idea

.@RapSheet on Sean Payton possibly giving up play-calling duties:



“I don’t think it’s crazy…



To me, the fact that we’re even talking about it is a good sign for Davis because Sean must trust him enough to even consider it.” 👀 pic.twitter.com/qS2fjmej9X — DNVR Broncos (@DNVR_Broncos) February 5, 2026

The point Rapoport makes right here is a critical one.

"...the fact that we're even talking about it is a good sign for Davis because Sean must trust him enough to even consider it."



- Ian Rapoport (via DNVR)

This is yet another significant development in what has become one of the most intriguing offseason storylines in 2026. Of course, everybody is fascinated to find out what is going to happen with the Denver Broncos' roster this offseason, but the idea that Payton would delegate play-calling to a first-year offensive coordinator is really something.

And like Rapoport is saying, it would have to indicate a level of trust that nobody quite realizes at this point between Payton and Webb. A major part of that would have to be the work Webb has done both as the pass game coordinator, but perhaps more importantly as the quarterbacks coach.

His work during Bo Nix's formative years has generated substantial interest in him leading other franchises as the head coach. And most recently, Webb turned down the Las Vegas Raiders for their head coach position.

You would have to think, with the idea in mind that Webb could have gone to places like Las Vegas, Buffalo (OC), Baltimore (OC), and probably a number of other places, that he would be coming back to Denver with at least the possibility of being the play-caller on offense.

As ridiculous as that may have sounded during the season, with the chance to reset the board and reshuffle the deck, it might be more of a legitimate possibility than expected.