The Denver Broncos face the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 12 of the 2024 NFL Season, and this is how you can listen to the game on the radio. In what is yet another must-win game, the Denver Broncos are facing the Las Vegas Raiders.
They have not swept the Raiders since the 2014 NFL Season, so this is a huge game for multiple reasons. Getting to 7-5 gives them a bit of cushion with their record, and it also does clinch the sweep. After their Week 10 heartbreak against the Chiefs, Denver will need to win their next two, in my opinion, to kind of make up for their Week 10 loss.
Well, if you are unable to watch the game on TV, we have you covered with some radio stations to listen to the game!
How to listen to Broncos vs. Raiders NFL Week 12 game on the radio
Sirius XM Radio - Channel 162 or 227
ESPN Radio - Steve Levy and Max Starks
TICO Sports - Spanish Broadcast
So you've got several options to hopefully listen to the Denver Broncos beat the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 12. The team would then turn their attention to the Cleveland Browns in Week 13 and would have their bye in Week 14.
In other news, the Broncos are now playing their away game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday Night Football on December 19th, so there is a huge scheduling change. The Broncos are right in the mix in the AFC Playoff Picture and actually hold the seventh seed in the conference. A win in Week 12 will keep them in that seventh seed, no matter what else happens.
And it the Indianapolis Colts lose to the Detroit Lions in Week 12, the Colts would drop to 5-7 and be two games behind the Denver Broncos for the final seed. The 4-6 Miami Dolphins and the 4-7 Cincinnati Bengals are lurking as well.