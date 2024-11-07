How many QBs have thrown more interceptions than Bo Nix in 2024?
Bo Nix has already excelled at taking care of the football in the 2024 NFL Season. How many QBs have thrown more interceptions than him? The list is quite long, and it's not like Nix is throwing to a star-studded cast of playmakers. In fact, he may have the worst group of playmakers on offense among most starting QBs in the NFL.
It's actually sickening if you ask me, and it's even more sickening that Denver didn't try to add a playmaker for their rookie QB at the 2024 NFL Trade Deadline. I guess they like who they have for 2024 at least, but I would guess that this team is prepared to go all-in around their QB in 2025 and beyond.
Well, one area that Bo Nix has truly excelled in his rookie season is largely avoiding negative plays, and while interceptions are not always on the QB, Nix has done a great job at not putting the ball in harm's way in that regard. He's thrown six interceptions through nine starts, which puts him on pace to throw just 11 in his first year in the NFL.
And all of the following QBs have thrown more picks than Nix in 2024:
Jordan Love, Geno Smith (10)
Baker Mayfield, Patrick Mahomes (9)
Dak Prescott, Gardner Minshew II (8)
Kirk Cousins, Sam Darnold, Aaron Rodgers, Brock Purdy, Will Levis, Anthony Richardson (7)
Bo Nix is tied with Trevor Lawrence, Matthew Stafford, Andy Dalton, and Bryce Young with six INTs.
Twelve starting QBs have thrown more picks that Bo Nix, and another four have thrown the same amount. It's nice to see that Nix hasn't been reckless with the football in his first year in the NFL, and this huge aspect of his game has clearly translated from college to the pros. On a side note, he's also done a great job at avoiding sacks, which is another aspect of his game that has translated as well.
All in all, Bo Nix has played well as a rookie. He's not been great in my opinion, but he's played well and has met expectations, perhaps has even played slightly better than expected thus far. As we progress through the second half of the 2024 NFL Season, the hope is that Bo Nix can begin to stack some good performances like he did during October.
The Denver Broncos have a legitimate shot to make the playoffs, and their rookie QB could help lead them there.