How many games will the Broncos have to win to make the playoffs?
Could the Denver Broncos squeak into the postseason in 2024? It's possible, and the team may not have to win a ton of games. Guys, calm down. The Denver Broncos are 5-4 on the season and still very much in the NFL playoffs. Actually, they're the 7th seed in the AFC at the moment, and when you consider that seven teams in the conference have three or fewer wins, you begin to get some nice perspective.
Right now, NFL Next Gen Stats gives the Denver Broncos a 47% chance to make the playoffs. The 8th and 9th seeds are currently occupied by the Indianapolis Colts, who are 4-5, and the Cincinnati Bengals, who are 4-5. The Colts have a 28% chance to make the playoffs, and the Bengals have a 37% chance to get in.
The Broncos not only are a game up on both teams but have a higher chance to get in. The rest of the teams in the AFC have either three or two wins. Denver plays the Colts and Bengals later on this season, but also have to play the Chiefs twice, Falcons, Browns, Chargers, and the Raiders.
As of now, four of their remaining games are against teams with a record below .500. If you think about it, the Broncos could very likely sneak into the NFL playoffs in 2024 if they were able to beat the Colts and Bengals and find a way to win two more of those games.
Could the Broncos finish 9-8 with remaining wins against the Colts, Bengals, Browns, and Raiders? Well, the Broncos beat the dysfunctional Raiders this year and blew out the Browns last year at home.
The Colts and Bengals are pretty average teams and don't present a massive challenge. You'd then have to ask yourself if Denver would be able to find a way to beat the Chiefs once, the Falcons and Chargers. Those four games could very easily be losses, but is it impossible to beat the Raiders at their house? Absolutely not. You could also argue that Denver could again beat KC at home.
And heck, the Falcons defense is bad, and the Broncos get them at home. There are a ton of different combinations that could get the Denver Broncos to nine wins. In my opinion, Denver gets into the postseason at 9-8 if they can beat both the Colts and Bengals.
The team would probably need to get to 10 wins on the season if they lost one of those two games. You can view the NFL playoff picture above, and when you look at the grand scheme of things, the Broncos are still in a great spot to make the playoffs in 2024.