Here's how the Denver Broncos can win 4 in a row and rebound in 2025

The Denver Broncos are now 1-2 for the second season in a row. How can they win four games in a row and rebound?

The Broncos did win four games in a row at one point in the 2024 NFL Season and also won three in a row after their 0-2 start. Denver has been a streaky team in the Sean Payton era, and at some point, they have to figure out how to not endure these losing streaks.

Anyway, the Broncos do have a path to getting their record well over .500, and specifically, they could win the next four games. We tell you how right here.

Do the Denver Broncos have a path to winning four games in a row?

Week 4 vs. Cincinnati Bengals (MNF)

Here's how: Cincinnati is likely starting backup QB Jake Browning again, as Joe Burrow is out with a toe injury. Browning has already thrown five interceptions this year and has been truly awful for Cincy. After their blowout loss in Minnesota against the Vikings, it's clear that the Bengals are a non-factor, and I do wonder if Denver has a chance to shut them out.

The team's defense and pass-rush should be able to feast on a backup QB. Denver, just like that, is 2-2.

Week 5 @ Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles won in a dramatic, comeback fashion in Week 3 and now faces the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4. Each of the Eagles' wins this year has been within one score and by a slim margin, and I get the sense that this team simply isn't capable of blowing opponents out like they have in previous seasons. The offense is absolutely a work in progress, and you have to think that Philly could be 'due' for a letdown game in Week 5, especially if they beat the Bucs in Week 4.

The Broncos' defense can make life tougher for Jalen Hurts, a below-average passer, and Denver ends up winning by a field goal.

Week 6 vs. New York Jets (London)

The New York Jets are simply not a good football team and are 0-3 through three weeks. Their main downfall is the QB position, and it's going to take some time for them to figure that out. Denver plays New York in London in this primetime showdown, and they should be able to get a ton of push on the Jets' offensive line and force Justin Fields into some tough decisions.

Fields didn't play in Week 3, but there is a chance he's back on the field by the time Week 6 rolls around. The Jets simply aren't a well-coached team and have a ton of roster holes. The Broncos' defense is the MVP of this game as Denver moves to 4-2.

Week 7 vs. New York Giants

I do not believe Russell Wilson is going to be starting for the New York Giants by the time Week 7 rolls around. The Giants are now 0-3 on the season and suffered a pretty ugly loss thanks to the Kansas City Chiefs at home, and the Chiefs haven't exactly been all that great this year.

The Giants' offense stalls out in Denver, and the Broncos are able to feast on a quick passing game to prevent their fierce DL from creating pressure. Just like that, the Broncos win four in a row and are 5-2 on the season.