Here's how many QBs have thrown more interceptions than Bo Nix this year
The Denver Broncos' rookie QB has helped his team get to 4-3 on the season, and has largely done a good job at taking care of the football. In all four of the Broncos' wins in the 2024 NFL Season, Bo Nix has thrown 0 interceptions. And he's been sacked just three times in Denver's four wins.
The formula to win in the NFL is just that - if your QB plays efficient football, you'll win. If he doesn't, you probably won't. It's good to see that Denver is winning the games where Nix plays efficient football, and it does seem like the rookie QB is being criticized too heavily in his first year in the NFL.
The Broncos are 4-3 and have a legitimate shot at making the postseason this year. If they do make the playoffs, it'll be because they played some elite defense, ran the ball well, and saw their QB largely avoid the negative plays. Well, take a look for yourself at all the QBs who have thrown more picks this year than Bo Nix:
Patrick Mahomes - 8
Jordan Love - 8
Gardner Minshew II - 8
Brock Purdy - 7
Kirk Cousins - 7
Aaron Rodgers - 7
Will Levis - 7
Andy Dalton - 6
Geno Smith - 6
Anthony Richardson - 6
Dak Prescott - 6
Interesting...
There are quite a few notable QBs on that list who have put the ball in harm's way quite a bit and have thrown interceptions regularly. I also have to wonder just how much better Bo Nix and his production look if he had the playmakers that guys like Jordan Love, Kirk Cousins, and Geno Smith have...
The Broncos do not have a game-changing playmaker on offense, and I could argue that every single one of the players on this list do have one.
The hope is that Nix can continue avoiding the negative plays, and he's done quite the job at that in his rookie season. Over the next three weeks, Denver plays the Carolina Panthers, Baltimore Ravens, and Kansas City Chiefs. My bold prediction here is that if Denver can win two of these next three, they will unquestionably make the postseason in 2024.
For all of the struggles that Bo Nix has gone through in his rookie season, he has done a nice job at taking care of the football and not actively putting the ball in harm's way, which is a great quality for any QB.