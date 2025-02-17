Here is the one big issue with the Denver Broncos offensive line

The Denver Broncos have one of the top offensive lines in the NFL, but they may not have an avenue to improve it for 2025. The performance of an NFL offensive line does tie into how the QB plays behind it. A QB like Russell Wilson who takes a lot of sacks may make the average OL look awful.

The Broncos actually had a better OL on paper in 2023 than they did in 2024. However, the unit got a lot more love this year. Denver started Garett Bolles, Ben Powers, Luke Wattenberg, Quinn Meinerz, and Mike McGlinchey as the main unit this year.

In terms of pass blocking, they were arguably the best in the league, and they were also quite good at run blocking. The rookie Nix was sacked just 24 times in the regular season, which would be a low number even for an elite veteran. It may the job of Denver's OL a lot easier.

The one thing that did seem to drag them down a bit is the team not having a legitimate RB1. The run game didn't look as good as the talent along the OL, but guys like Javonte Williams, Jaleel McLaughlin, and Audric Estime just weren't cutting it. If Denver is able to fix their run game in 2025, the offensive line may benefit from that.

Here's the big issue with the Broncos offensive line...

But the main issue with the OL is that the team is paying all of Bolles, Powers, Meinerz, and McGlinchey on deals worth at least $52 million in total value. Even other great offensive lines in the NFL like Detroit and Philadelphia aren't paying four players big-time money.

In 2024, the Eagles were paying Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson, and Lane Johnson big-time deals. The Lions were paying Taylor Decker, Frank Ragnow, and Penei Sewell massive contracts. It seems like at most, offensive lines can see three massive contracts.

And while the OL is one of the most valuable units in all of sports, you have to be careful that there isn't an overinvestment into the unit. For the Broncos, if they want to get better at center, which was their weak link in 2024, it may have to come via the 2025 NFL Draft or via a low-cost free agent addition.

The team could trot out the same starting lineup from 2024. It would be good for the sake of chemistry, but Luke Wattenberg does leave a lot of meat on the bone in run blocking. It will be interesting to see how the Broncos approach the OL this offseason. The team could cut or trade Ben Powers if they wanted to, but there's really no reason to make that specific move.

It's not necessarily a bad issue to have - but the Denver Broncos don't really have a clear-cut avenue to improve their OL this offseason.