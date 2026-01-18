Here are Bo Nix's final statistics for the Broncos in the 2025 NFL Season

Tragically, the Denver Broncos lost Bo Nix to a broken ankle. He suffered it near the end of the overtime period in the Broncos' Divisional Round win over the Buffalo Bills. Simply put, this is a heartbreaking reality that Denver now has to deal with.

Jarrett Stidham is the backup QB and is going to be tasked to fill in, hopefully for two more games. The bright side here is that Denver is hosting the AFC title game and do match up quite well against the Houston Texans and New England Patriots.

It's hard to say which team would be the best matchup, but Denver will have a shot either way. Now that Bo Nix's season is over, we can take a deeper dive into his total statistical output. There was a lot to like about his second year in the NFL. Nix had a much deeper command of the offense and clearly developed a clutch gene that only a small handful of other quarterbacks might have.

Bo Nix truly put on a show at times in his second season in the NFL

Including the playoffs, this is what Bo Nix's stats will look like now that his 2025 season is over:



15-3

414/658 (62.9%)

4,595 total yards

33 total touchdowns

12 interceptions

87.8 passer rating

In 18 games, Nix had 33 total touchdowns and just under 4,600 yards. Nix was responsible for 255.3 yards per game and 1.8 touchdowns per game. He was once again a very productive quarterback, and you get the sense that he and the Denver Broncos will get a lot of chatter heading into 2026 as a team that could continue to be this good.

Looking a bit ahead into the offseason, the front office will probably look to add some more playmakers on offense to make life easier for Nix, as it's quite clear that he was dealing with a below-average group of pass-catchers and running backs overall.

Getting Nix help has to be the main focus of the offseason, as the ceiling with this quarterback is quite high, and the Broncos still need to maximize this window of Nix being on his rookie deal. The ankle injury is a massive blow and sad, to say the least, but the Denver Broncos are still just one game away from making it to the Super Bowl.

Bo Nix's stellar second year is a huge reason why Denver has gotten this far.