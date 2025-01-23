The Denver Broncos have some work to do this offseason, but it's the good kind of work. They must do these 10 things this offseason. Denver shocked the world in the 2024 NFL Season, winning 10 games and making the postseason. They proved most people wrong, and no one did this more than Bo Nix.

The Broncos are now in a position to truly go all-in; they have their cost-controlled QB on his rookie deal and cap space to spend. They also have their own first and second round picks for the first time since the 2021 NFL Draft.

It's going to be a fun offseason in Broncos Country, and here are 10 things they must do this coming offseason. (In no particular order)

Here are 10 things the Denver Broncos must do in the 2025 NFL Offseason

1. Find a "Z" wide receiver

The Denver Broncos need a "Z" wide receiver, and that would be someone like Garrett Wilson or Emeka Egbuka, for example. That type of player is the missing link in the WR room for this offense, and it would not shock me to see someone like Wilson get traded this offseason.

However they plan on acquiring one, it's needed.

2. Bring in a true RB1

The Denver Broncos have to find a running back that is capable of carrying a heavy load on offense and is, you know, good.

The team apparently wanted to sign Josh Jacobs last offseason, so I do truly believe they are 100% serious about improving this unit in a huge way. Running back is one of the team's top needs in 2025.

3. Find a legitimate tight end in the 2025 NFL Draft

Perhaps the single-most urgent need for the Denver Broncos, the team has to find a legitimate TE1, and the 2025 NFL Draft is an incredibly deep class at TE, which is flat-out awesome for the Broncos. Tyler Warren and Colston Loveland are the top two names in the class, and Denver may be in range to snag one of them.

This need has to get filled for obvious reasons.

4. Bring in at least one major player at ILB

The Denver Broncos have to bring in at least one player at the ILB spot who is what I have called an 'enforcer.' It feels like Denver has been way too cheap at the position for years now, and there could be some nice free agents to pursue. The best one of the bunch might be Zack Baun, who had an All-Pro year in 2024.

Sean Payton and the New Orleans Saints drafted Baun, so this could be a logical move if he hits the open market.

5. Find a more complete defensive tackle

DJ Jones has a role, but he typically plays less than half the snaps and is a good run stuffer. That's about all you get with Jones. I would not hate him returning for the right price, but the Denver Broncos do need to strive to find a more complete defensive tackle who can be a consistent force in the middle of the defense.

6. Look for an upgrade over PJ Locke III

PJ Locke III is not good. The Denver Broncos should strive to get better at his safety spot in the offseason and could look to make another under-the-radar free agent signing like they did with Brandon Jones last offseason. Locke is better in a rotational role, not as a full-time starter.

7. Extend Zach Allen

Zach Allen has one more year left on his free agency contract with the Denver Broncos, and that should change. He had an elite year and needs to remain with the team through the rest of his prime. An extension has to get done for their second-best defensive player, period.

8. Extend Nik Bonitto

Truly breaking out in 2024, we have seen why George Paton was so shocked that he was able to draft Nik Bonitto at pick 64 in the 2022 NFL Draft. He is deserving of an extension and should get one this coming offseason. He's emerged as a top-10 pass rusher in the NFL and is only going to get more expensive.

9. Find a center upgrade for the right price

Luke Wattenberg was very good in pass protection this year. He was not very good in run blocking this year. The Broncos can trot him back out there as the starter in 2025, but for the right price, they must pursue an upgrade. With four hefty contracts along the OL, it might not be likely that the team actually does sign a notable free agent, but you just never know.

I would expect the team to perhaps look to the 2025 NFL Draft and maybe then even sign a tier two or three free agent at the position. Center is not an urgent need, but it's one that they should pursue an upgrade at for the right price.

10. Extend Courtland Sutton for the right price

Courtland Sutton is a good player. That's it. He is not a true no. 1 WR but does have a clear-cut role on this offense. Sutton would absolutely feast if Denver was able to snag another WR like Garrett Wilson or Emeka Egbuka as a mentioned above. If it's the right price, the Broncos should extend Sutton another year or two.

Right now, he is only under contract through 2025. I could see a path to have him under contract through the 2027 season. Denver has to keep Sutton's age in mind, as he turns 30 years old during the 2025 NFL Season. But this is why I say 'for the right price.'

There you have it, 10 things the Denver Broncos have to do this coming offseason.