Grading the Broncos' wide receiver room following the 2025 NFL Season

The Denver Broncos entered the 2025 season knowing that they needed way more out of their wide receiver group than they got the year before. Outside of team captain in Courtland Sutton, their group did next to nothing in 2024. Almost just as interestingly, the only notable addition to the group was a day two rookie in Pat Bryant.

Despite their lack of action, the Broncos still had a much-improved wide receiver season in 2025. Sutton once again crossed the 1,000-yard mark, the first Bronco to do so in consecutive seasons since Demaryius Thomas. Behind him, young Broncos showed signs of development of their own. Mainly, the duo of Troy Franklin and Bryant turned heads well into the fall and winter.

Franklin was seemingly on the roster bubble heading into the 2025 season, but put all of those concerns to bed early on. After a strong preseason, he totaled just over 700 yards last year with six scores. As for Bryant, he was able to become one of Bo Nix's favorite targets when he was on the field. A hamstring injury and a concussion kept him off the field more than he would have liked, but he was able to flash more than his fair share of times.

Grading Broncos wide outs on their 2026 season

Courtland Sutton: B+

Sutton totaled 1,000 yards, scored seven times, but had eight drops to his name. He was one of Nix's favorite targets again, but failed to capitalize more on his opportunities. As he moves into his mid-30s, he might find a reduced role in the coming years.

Troy Franklin: B+

Franklin exploded onto the scene this year and was the Broncos' main big-play target. He almost tripled his total receiving yards from last year and saw over 100 targets for the first time in his career. As the Broncos' season progressed, so did Franklin. He, much like Sutton, struggled with drops but was still able to make a good amount of his absurd number of chances. He might be able to see more success with his hands under Davis Webb.

Pat Bryant: B-

Bryant did not do much until Week 8, but was able to build up a solid end to his season. He finished fourth on the team in receiving yards, with all but 46 of his receiving yards coming in Week 8 and beyond. Over 17 games, those per-game stats would have equaled out to 700 yards over a full season. His main objective for 2026 should be health.

Marvin Mims: A... when used

Marvin Mims somehow had fewer receiving yards than Franklin, but was much more impactful. He missed a few games with a concussion and was his most impactful in the return game yet again. However, when the Broncos needed him, he came up in major moments. Against the Giants and then to eventually beat the Bills, Mims was able to come down with an incredible reception. Hopefully, the Broncos can work him in more next year.