Giants writer finally admits harsh truth Broncos fans always knew

The Denver Broncos are riding high with the playoffs in sight. And one can point to their turnaround starting when head coach Sean Payton drafted Bo Nix to become the team's starting quarterback.

Nix looked assured and accomplished almost immediately. He took the league by storm in 2024, giving Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels a run for his money before falling short in his NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year quest. The Broncos made the correct call, and this came at the expense of veteran Russell Wilson.

Denver ate a record-breaking amount of dead cap money to cut Wilson loose. That was a clear sign of how broken things were between the signal-caller and Payton, but the New York Giants thought there was something to salvage, giving him a one-year deal and making him their starting option under center.

Former Broncos QB Russell Wilson's stint in New York has been disastrous

It went about as well as Denver fans expected. Wilson struggled to generate momentum and was benched in favor of rookie Jaxson Dart. When the first-year gunslinger sustained a concussion, the Giants went to Jameis Winston instead. The tempo, excitement, and urgency he brought to the offense were a far cry from what the ex-Broncos quarterback displayed earlier in the campaign.

Although Wilson has hinted at his desire to remain in New York,

Logan VanDine from G-Men HQ has seen enough. He urged the Giants to move on from Wilson, and the signal-caller can have no complaints when his fate is confirmed.

"Aside from the dismal record, the 36-year-old has also not looked impressive in his limited starts with the Giants, prompting fans to boo the former Super Bowl-winning quarterback practically out of the starting job quicker than perhaps many expected. It might be too late in the season to make such a move. However, after interim head coach Mike Kafka opted to start Jameis Winston over Wilson with Jaxson Dart still in concussion protocol, it really doesn’t make much sense why Wilson is still here." Logan VanDine

Whether Wilson is cut now or free to take his chances elsewhere at season's end, the Broncos are sitting pretty without him. Payton saw something in Nix that could spearhead Denver's renaissance. It's not quite the finished product just yet. But with an imposing defense, a strong rushing attack, and an ascending offensive line, it's hard to envisage a scenario in which he fails moving forward.

As for Wilson? His days as a starting quarterback are long gone. And unless he is willing to accept a backup role, his days in the NFL could be numbered.