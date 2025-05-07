George Pickens trade proves Broncos commitment to Courtland Sutton

Over the last handful of years, the Denver Broncos have received plenty of calls regarding veteran wide receiver Courtland Sutton, but they have held onto him for dear life.

Sutton has been one of the favorite players of both general manager George Paton and head coach Sean Payton since each arrived in Denver, and Sutton is in line for a contract extension in the very near future. Given his contract situation, it's fair to wonder if the Broncos are really going to be paying him upwards of $23 million per season, which is the current going rate for players of Sutton's age and caliber at the receiver position.

The latest wide receiver trade should be the final nail in the proverbial coffin for Sutton trade talks, even if they are merely rumors or speculation. Two teams that have been rumored to have interest in acquiring Sutton over the last handful of years are the Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys.

Each of those teams has now made blockbuster receiver trades in the 2025 offseason to acquire receivers who wear No. 14, but not Courtland Sutton.

Latest blockbuster trade proves Courtland Sutton is not leaving Denver

Earlier this offseason, the Pittsburgh Steelers made a blockbuster trade with the Seattle Seahawks to acquire wide receiver DK Metcalf. Everyone was wondering how that was going to go with George Pickens already on the roster, and we now have our answer.

The Steelers sent Pickens packing in a post-draft trade with the Dallas Cowboys, who will now pair Pickens with superstar CeeDee Lamb.

Courtland Sutton fits the archetype of these receivers changing teams, and because of his football character and locker room presence, you would think that these teams would be interested in adding him if the Broncos were actually listening to calls.

This is our latest proof that they're not.

Sutton has gone on record this offseason as saying that he felt contract negotiations were going well with the Broncos and he showed up to voluntary offseason workouts as a show of good faith on both sides.

It's likely we get a news drop at some point this offseason that the Broncos and Sutton are agreeing on a new deal, but what that looks like exactly remains to be seen. The Broncos still need to add to the receiver position after the NFL Draft, even as high as this coaching staff is on the young players they've added to the mix.