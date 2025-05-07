Perfect Broncos wide receiver target just surprisingly hit free agency

The Denver Broncos have only made one modest change to their wide receiver room in the 2025 offseason with the decision to take Pat Bryant in the 3rd round of the 2025 NFL Draft. As much as the team believes in its young players, the wide receiver position is one of those on the roster you can never have too much depth at.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have been purging their roster all offseason since the hiring of new general manager James Gladstone, and Gladstone is making his mark on the roster more and more each day. His latest move was cutting veteran wide receiver Gabe Davis, a former star with the Buffalo Bills who was a big-money addition in 2024 by the Jags.

Playing in just 10 games, Davis struggled in his lone year with the Jaguars but figures to land on his feet quickly. He just turned 26 years old in April and, frankly, it's shocking that the Jags weren't able to get anything for him in a trade.

Broncos should move quickly to sign wide receiver Gabe Davis

Last off-season, the Jaguars signed then free-agent WR Gabe Davis to a three-year, $39 million contract. Davis played 10 games with the Jaguars, catching 20 passes for 239 yards. https://t.co/Rp0sjXtVs2 pic.twitter.com/V3BksthhTy — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 7, 2025

It just so happens the Broncos already acted quickly once to sign a Jaguars player who was cut earlier this offseason, so why not go for it again?

Heck, maybe Evan Engram can help the Broncos recruit Davis if they are interested in signing him. And why wouldn't they be? Davis isn't the type of player who is going to prevent young guys from getting on the field in Denver as he has worked extremely well in rotation throughout the course of his NFL career.

The Broncos have been sniffing around veteran receiver help for the last handful of years but haven't pulled the trigger on signing or making a move to get anyone. That list includes players like Adam Thielen, Allen Lazard, Cooper Kupp, and Deebo Samuel. The Broncos also looked into the price tag on veteran Stefon Diggs earlier this offseason.

Sometimes, the best deals are the ones you don't make. The Broncos have already qualified for their compensatory picks and because of the timing of this move (and the fact that Davis was cut, this move doesn't factor into that equation at all.

Davis is a quality receiver who is still young. He has big-game experience and made some really clutch plays for Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills. The Broncos are trying to get past teams like that, and Davis can help.

This team needs to add a veteran receiver and it's clear that they're not going to be able to get anybody better than this just sitting there on the free agent market this offseason. GM George Paton and head coach Sean Payton need to move quickly.