Garett Bolles will get Broncos fans hyped up after latest Jaylen Waddle praise

The Denver Broncos had a tremendous offensive line led by Garett Bolles and the ascending Bo Nix at quarterback, but they didn't have that No. 1 wide receiver who can be trusted to get open when it counts. After a trade with the Miami Dolphins, Jaylen Waddle has been tabbed as the guy who can fill that role.

Bolles is expecting big things from Waddle, especially alongside a wide receiver room that Denver has invested some top NFL Draft picks in.

In an exclusive interview with FanSided as part of his partnership with USAA for Memorial Day, Bolles said that Waddle is able to be the same lightning-quick playmaker that he was during his time in Miami; he should have no trouble supercharging this offense.

"I had a feeling that he would be on the Denver Broncos eventually, but between him and Courtland and Marvin Mims and Pat Bryant, like we got freaks of nature, man," Bolles said. "I mean, you can't guard us all, you know what I mean? So, to have those guys and our tight ends and all the stuff that we're going to do with Davis Webb, I mean, it's sky's the limit. But, dude, Jaylen Waddle is such a locker room builder. We love him. We're so thankful he's in Denver."

Garett Bolles is excited to integrate Jaylen Waddle to the Denver Broncos offense

Waddle has followed up three straight seasons of 1,000 yards to begin his career with two years under that four-digit mark, but that can be explained by a revolving door of subpar quarterbacks in Miami. While some skeptics wonder about his ability to be a true No. 1 wide receiver, he will have some complementary role players to take some pressure off him.

Sutton, for what he is, remains a viable downfield playmaker. If Mims takes a step forward as a receiver and Pat Bryant starts playing even more like a top-75 pick, Nix could have a collection of playmakers on the outside that can make complaints from last year a distant memory. Bolles' biggest endorsement of Waddle seems to be based on his football character.

In this interview, Bolles mentioned that the culture Sean Payton installed is so emblematic of championship-caliber teams that they won't just add a player because they have some cache and name-brand appeal. Bolles thinks that Waddle will fit in just fine, which is needed on a Denver team that needs to fight through a deep and challenging AFC West.

Waddle will be the best receiver Nix has had in his career and the best vertical deep threat that Payton has had the pleasure of drawing up plays for. With Bolles and the rest of the offensive line once again in line for another strong season, the Broncos may finally have the X-factor they need to stand out in an AFC getting more crowded by the month.