Game-by-game predictions for Broncos after the first week of training camp

The Denver Broncos have been at training camp for about one week now, so that does bring us closer to the start of the regular season. Denver opens up the regular season on September 14th against the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football.

And while that's only going to be a Week 1 game, depending on how the Chiefs do this year, it could end up being crucial if the Broncos hope to win the AFC West for a second season in a row. Not only that, but the Broncos first six games are insanely difficult, so they'll immediately be tested.

Let's dive into a fresh record prediction for the Broncos with this unofficial milestone of training camp being reached.

Denver Broncos game by game predictions following first week of training camp

Week 1 @ Kansas City Chiefs (Monday Night Football)

Denver beat the Chiefs both times last year, once in 2023, and once in 2024. The book is out at this point, and while some are banking on a Chiefs bounce-back season, this would be the first game for Patrick Mahomes coming off his knee injury. Furthermore, the Chiefs roster just does not match up well with the Broncos.

Prediction: Broncos win (1-0)

Week 2 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, 4:05 PM ET

The Broncos could get some revenge on the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 2. With the Jags having lost Travis Etienne and Devin Lloyd in free agency, the roster definitely took a step back, and it should still be early enough in the season to where the upstart Jags aren't yet hitting their ceiling.

Prediction: Broncos win (2-0)

Week 3 vs. Los Angeles Rams (Sunday Night Football)

This could be quite the test, and it could honestly be a Super Bowl LXI preview. Denver and the Los Angeles Rams are the two most talented teams in the league, but the Rams truly went all out this year, adding Myles Garrett in a trade, and if the Broncos do end up dropping any game at home this year, it'll be against this juggernaut.

Prediction: Broncos lose (2-1)

Week 4 @ San Francisco 49ers, 4:25 PM ET

The San Francisco 49ers are already banged up, which just isn't ideal, and the Broncos also aren't having to travel far for this game. With the 49ers always having to deal with injuries, and the Broncos likely coming into this game with a quarterback advantage, Denver takes care of business.

Prediction: Broncos win (3-1)

Week 5 @ Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 PM ET

The Broncos have had a tougher time with the Los Angeles Chargers in recent years than the Chiefs. Denver got swept by LA in the 2024 season and beat them once in 2025, but that was without Justin Herbert. While I want to predict a Broncos win, the Chargers play a frisky brand a football that is clearly too much for the Broncos at times.

Prediction: Broncos lose (3-2)

Week 6 vs. Seattle Seahawks (Thursday Night Football)

A short week against the defending Super Bowl champions is not ideal, but the Seattle Seahawks are traveling to Denver and have to deal with the home crowd. I am not 100 percent sold on Seattle's offensive line being able to hold up against this pass rush, and, furthermore, quarterback Sam Darnold did have 20 turnovers in 2025, so he wasn't playing quite as well as some think. The Broncos can win this contest in a close game, perhaps whoever has the ball last.

Prediction: Broncos win (4-2)

Week 7 @ Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 PM ET

Now that the gauntlet is over, the Broncos can take advantage of some weaker opponents. The Arizona Cardinals might truly be the worst team in the NFL this year, so the only thing that could get in the way here is a potential trap game, but even in that scenario, I am not sure the Cardinals have enough oomf to be a trap game team.

Prediction: Broncos win (5-2)

Week 8 vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 PM ET

Denver has taken care of business against Kansas City at home in each year of the Sean Payton era. They'll do it again. There has been a shift ongoing for the last couple of years. The Broncos definitely caught up to the Chiefs a bit in 2024, and in 2025, they took over. Denver is the team to beat and will be able to hold the fort down at home.

Prediction: Broncos win (6-2)

Week 9 @ Carolina Panthers, 1:00 PM ET

Denver travels across the country to face the Carolina Panthers, a team that went 8-9 in the 2025 season. The Panthers were frisky at times, but the Broncos are a tier or two above Carolina right now. I believe the Broncos win this one.

Prediction: Broncos win (7-2)

Week 10 BYE

Week 11 vs. Las Vegas Raiders, 4:25 PM ET

The Broncos have the Las Vegas Raiders at home in Week 11. They'll keep the train rolling. The Raiders should be starting Kirk Cousins in this one, so Denver's pass rush should be able to feast against an immobile quarterback.

Prediction Broncos win (8-2)

Week 12 @ Pittsburgh Steelers (Black Friday Game)

The Broncos travel to Pittburgh to face the Steelers on Black Friday. The streak has to end at some point, right? While the Steelers aren't anything special, Acrisure Stadium is a tough place to play, and the Steelers are one of those teams that tend to just find a way. Yes, they aren't winning it all this year, but they're good for a couple of big-time wins each year.

Prediction: Broncos lose (8-3)

Week 13 vs. Miami Dolphins, 4:05 PM ET

For the first time since that 70-20 blowout, the Broncos face the Miami Dolphins, but it's in Denver this time and against a Dolphins team that may struggle to win five games this year. The Broncos won't put up 70 points, but beating a bad team at home is simply a must here.

Prediction: Broncos win (9-3)

Week 14 @ New York Jets, 1:00 PM ET

It seems like the Broncos play the New York Jets each year. It's also not been easy to beat the Jets in recent years, for whatever reason. Denver, though, does field a much more talented team than New York and has a major advantage at quarterback, so they should win this one.

Prediction: Broncos win (10-3)

Week 15 @ Las Vegas Raiders, 4:25 PM ET

Now facing the Raiders at their house, Denver should still look at this game as a rather easy win. The Raiders could be frisky in 2027 if Fernando Mendoza pans out, but for 2026, the Broncos won't have to worry about that. Denver has swept the Raiders in each of the last two seasons.

Prediction: Broncos win (11-3)

Week 16 vs. Buffalo Bills (Christmas)

While the Buffalo Bills potentially winning this one won't necessarily be 'revenge' on how the Divisional Round matchup ended, the Bills would surely have that on their mind. Buffalo is again going to be formidable, as they usually always are. Denver did get pushed around pretty good by Buffalo on the ground in the playoffs last year, which is a recipe for losing.

Prediction: Broncos lose (11-4)

Week 17 @ New England Patriots (TBD)

The Broncos head to New England to face the Patriots in a rematch of the AFC Championship Game. Based on what we saw take place in that game last year, the Patriots might simply not be a juggernaut and instead were a team that took advantage of an easy schedule. With that said, this isn't going to be an easy game, but the Broncos do have some key roster advantages in the trenches that should bump the game in their favor.

Prediction: Broncos win (12-4)

Week 18 vs. Los Angeles Chargers (TBD)

The Chargers may have something to play for in this one. That wasn't really the case last year when the two teams met in Week 18. That could also be bad news for Payton, who has struggled against Jim Harbaugh throughout his entire head coaching career. If the Chargers are trying to win this one, the Broncos might fall just short.

Prediction: Broncos lose (12-5)