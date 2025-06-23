Former Denver Broncos' QB is already impressing on his new team

The Denver Broncos seem to have the workings of a bit of a QB factory, and one of their former QBs is already impressing on his new team.

With Sean Payton and Davis Webb in the building, the Denver Broncos quarterback room is in great hands. The team had Bo Nix, Jarrett Stidham, and Zach Wilson in the QB room for the 2025 NFL Season. Many people loved to poke fun at the QB room last summer, but it's clear that at season's end, Denver was a well-oiled machine.

And it won't be long before Webb himself is an offensive coordinator with some team, and perhaps that would be for the Denver Broncos. Well, the team did not re-sign Zach Wilson, as he signed with the Miami Dolphins and is currently the backup to Tua Tagovailoa.

Wilson is already impressing on his new team, and it would not be a shock to see him on the field and starting some games for the Dolphins in 2025.

Zach Wilson is leaving an early (and great) impression on his new team

Here is Miami Dolphins QB coach Darrell Bevell:

""He's got a gifted arm, and so he's he's special with that," Bevell said of Wilson during offseason workouts. "We're continuing to work on the footwork. And then how to not always have to rely on the arm. And then to be able to use your feet to stay on time. To go with where your feet are telling you that you need to go with the ball."



"He's really eager," Bevell said. "He's really humble. He's, I mean, he's, you know, 'What can I do? Need to get better.' And I'm just, I mean, in every way, I've been really pleasantly pleased and pleasantly surprised by how good he's been."" Darrell Bevell

You can tell that Zach Wilson still needs to get the footwork down, but Darrell Bevell, the Dolphins QB coach, seems to be very impressed with the young QB. After fading out with the New York Jets, the team traded Wilson to the Denver Broncos.

And now Wilson is back in the AFC East and is already on his third NFL team since coming into the league with the second overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. With Wilson departing, the Broncos signed Sam Ehlinger recently. Ehlinger was actually also a 2021 NFL Draft pick, and it feels like this signing is their 2025 version of Zach Wilson.

Denver clearly wants to have three quarterbacks total, as Ehlinger is likely going to be that inactive 'emergency' third QB for a majority of the season. The Broncos brought Jarrett Stidham back as their backup, and it seems like the chemistry between Stidham and Nix is at a high level.

And with Davis Webb still in the picture, the Broncos QB situation is featuring the same, consistent, and insanely-bright minds year in and year out. That really should do nothing but help boost the room for years to come.

If you're a Broncos fan, are you rooting for Zach Wilson to get an opportunity to start for the Miami Dolphins in 2025?