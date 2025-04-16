Former Denver Broncos offensive lineman is once again still a free agent

A former second-round pick of the Denver Broncos, Dalton Risner, is yet again still a free agent late into the offseason. The Broncos got some legitimate and instant returns from Risner after taking him in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

He was quite good as a rookie, but did not show a whole lot over the next three seasons. Risner was not retained by the Broncos, as the team turned to Ben Powers two offseasons ago. Well, in the 2023 and 2024 seasons, Risner ended up playing for the Minnesota Vikings.

Risner remained a free agent until September of 2023 when he signed his first contract with Minnesota, and not until May of 2024 was he able to re-sign with them.

Now, in April of this offseason, Risner is once again a free agent.

Dalton Risner has failed to latch onto a team after not being retained by the Broncos

Risner was a full-time starter at left guard for the Denver Broncos, starting 62 games. Over the last two years with the Minnesota Vikings, he managed to suit up for 25 games, starting 19 of them. The Vikings did invest big-time into their offensive line this past offseason, signing guard Will Fries and center Ryan Kelly.

And with about one week left until the 2025 NFL Draft, it's not likely that Dalton Risner is able to sign on with a team, as the focus should be on the draft and filling needs there. Following the NFL Draft, there could be a small market for the former Broncos guard.

Ever since Dalton Risner left the Denver Broncos, the unit has turned into one of the best in football. The team trotted out a starting five of Garett Bolles, Ben Powers, Luke Wattenberg, Quinn Meinerz, and Mike McGlinchey in 2024, and it's likely that the starting five remains the same into the 2025 NFL Season.

Risner is from Colorado and likely wanted to be drafted by the Broncos, and if that is the case, he got his wish. He's not yet 30 years old and is at the very least an average player at a hugely important position. It is a bit odd that he is still unsigned late in the offseason for the third year in a row.

This is just speculation, but perhaps Risner has rubbed teammates and coaches the wrong way at times, and that could be the driving force in him not being able to remain with a team for the long-term.