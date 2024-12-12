Former Broncos WR Josh Reynolds ends silence after shooting incident
Veteran wide receiver Josh Reynolds came to the Denver Broncos in the 2024 offseason on a two-year contract in hopes that he could help give a struggling offense a spark in the passing game and potentially become a valuable weapon for rookie quarterback Bo Nix. Unfortunately, a hand injury against the Raiders earlier this season landed Reynolds on injured reserve, keeping him out of action for months at this point.
On top of the injury he suffered against the Raiders, Reynolds was a victim in a terrifying incident in Denver back in October when he and others were shot at while in Reynolds's vehicle. Reynolds ended up being shot in the left arm and the back of the head but miraculously escaped the incident with what were described as "minor" injuries.
Two men faced multiple charges for the attack, including attempted murder, and the incident obviously complicated Reynolds's return to the field after his broken finger injury.
The Broncos made the slightly shocking to release Reynolds, who had been practicing in full for three weeks, when the time came to either activate him back to the 53-man roster or keep him on injured reserve. Head coach Sean Payton noted that the release of Reynolds became about the roster numbers game and they wish they could have kept him.
Reynolds was scooped up immediately off the waiver wire by the Jacksonville Jaguars, who now have him under contract through the 2025 season. For the first time since the incident, and for the first time since he left Denver, Reynolds spoke with members of the media and addressed what happened.
Former Broncos WR Josh Reynolds speaks about terrifying incident, moving forward
"It's one of those things I'd rather put behind me. But anybody going through that, man, it's a crazy ordeal. But I'm here now. I'm in sunny Florida. I'm just blessed to be here.
Was tough for a few weeks, but I had a good support system behind me. A lot of the organization over there was helping me out a lot, so they made it easier for me to kind of transition through that whole process."
- Former Broncos WR Josh Reynolds (via ESPN)
In his time with the Broncos, Reynolds caught just 12 passes but was a big play threat while in Denver. His last play with the team, the play in which he got injured, was a touchdown catch against the Raiders as the Broncos ended their ugly streak against a division rival.
Now with the Jacksonville Jaguars, you can't help but speculate that the change of scenery is good for Reynolds. The Broncos have moved forward with young players at the wide receiver position and probably could have found room for Reynolds in the rotation, but he's getting an opportunity to probably play more snaps and get an even bigger target share in Jacksonville.
It's great to hear that he felt supported by the organization, which clearly gave him all the time he needed to recover physically and emotionally after such an ordeal. Reynolds had been practicing in full for the Broncos and will likely get the chance to make his debut for the Jaguars in Week 15.