Former Broncos starter just helped take down Chiefs in massive Thanksgiving win

On Thanksgiving Day, Broncos Country should be very thankful. Not only because of how the 2025-26 season has gone so far for the Denver Broncos, who currently have a 9-2 win-loss record, are in first place in the AFC West division with an eight-game win streak, but also because of their former players.

Former Broncos starting running back Javonte Williams and the Dallas Cowboys just defeated Denver's division rival, the Kansas City Chiefs, by a 31-28 score. This puts the Broncos three games above Kansas City in the AFC West (with one less game). Additionally, Denver has the head-to-head matchup against the Chiefs, which gives them a very favorable position to win the division for the first time since the Peyton Manning era.

Williams, the former second-round draft pick from North Carolina back in 2021 for the Broncos, had good moments during his time in Denver, but injuries were not in his favor. During the offseason, he signed a one-year deal with the Dallas Cowboys as a free agent and has had a good bounce-back season.

Javonte Williams helps Broncos by beating Chiefs as a member of the Cowboys

Williams is currently among the league's top 10 in rushing yards, has been a solid contributor for the 'Lone Star' team, and was clutch in their Thursday, Thanksgiving Day victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

After this game, Dallas moved to 6-5-1, while Kansas City went to a 6-6 record. The former Broncos running back did not have his best statistical game with the Cowboys, finishing with 80 all-purpose yards (59 rushing + 21 receiving) and one touchdown, but he made important runs in the final minutes that secured the win for the Cowboys.

Now it is the Broncos' time to take advantage of Kansas City losing, as they are coming off their Week 12 bye, and are set to travel to the Nation's capital city to face the Jayden Daniels-less Washington Commanders on Sunday Night Football, looking to extend their win streak to nine games. If Denver wins on Sunday, it will be four games ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs and will be close to clinching the AFC West division.

It will be interesting, and we will see what happens on Sunday Night with the Broncos. This team and fan base deserve success, the season so far, and the Chiefs' loss on Thursday is a positive step that gets the Denver Broncos closer to clinching the AFC West division, while Kansas City will move down in the conference standings, lowering their Playoff chances.