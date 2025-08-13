Former Broncos QB is immediately regretting leaving Denver after preseason debut

The Denver Broncos have cycled through a ton of quarterbacks in recent years, and one of their former passers surely wishes he had stayed. Last offseason, the Denver Broncos added Zach Wilson and Bo Nix to their QB room.

The thing with that move was that the Broncos made it before the 2024 NFL Draft, so many Broncos' fans were concerned if Wilson actually had a shot to start for the team in 2024. Well, a few days later, Denver took Bo Nix at pick 12.

Nix won the starting job, and Wilson ended up being that inactive, third-string QB for the entire season, but he got to soak up a ton of high-quality coaching from Sean Payton and Davis Webb. This past offseason, Wilson signed a deal to backup Tua Tagovailoa on the Miami Dolphins, but you have to wonder if Wilson and the Dolphins are regretting their early marriage.

Zach Wilson's preseason debut was a bit of a disaster for the Miami Dolphins

Zach Wilson, unfortunately, still the same QB he's always been. He went an uninspiring 5/9 for 96 yards in the Dolphins' preseason debut and had the most 'Zach Wilson' throw ever:

Zach Wilson in midseason form pic.twitter.com/7bUzV4V5Be — Michael Nania (@Michael_Nania) August 10, 2025

One of the main issues for Wilson has been his sloppy mechanics and just overall subpar decision-making. The Miami Dolphins' front office clearly thought a year with Sean Payton and the Denver Broncos would help, but they could be in trouble.

Another huge reason why Miami could be in trouble is that their starting QB is injury-prone. It might only be a matter of time before Tua Tagovailoa is missing time with injuries, so are the Dolphins truly confident that Zach Wilson is going to be able to give them a chance to win games?

It's not likely. There is a reason why the Broncos had Wilson as their QB3 for an entire season, but you have to wonder if he'd rather be back on the team as the QB3 for the 2025 NFL Season.