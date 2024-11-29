Former Broncos QB Drew Lock just did the most Drew Lock thing ever
By Jack Ramsey
Former Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock has been the backup for the Giants this year and is starting today due to an injury to starter Tommy DeVito. Lock, now 28, figures to have only so many chances left in the NFL before his career enters its twilight, and he might not get a larger television audience than he will tonight playing in Dallas on Thanksgiving.
Lock's evening started well, highlighted by an apparent rushing touchdown for the first endzone visit of the game. When it seemed as though Lock was in some control of the affair, it all came crashing down relatively quickly...
Former Broncos QB Drew Lock struggling with old habits on Thanksgiving
Early in the second quarter, Lock was attempting to set up a quick screen to running back Tyrone Tracy. The play would be blown up by linebacker DeMarvion Overshown, who batted the Lock pass to himself and then ran it back for a pick-six.
This is the most Drew Lock interception ever. As Tom Brady said on the broadcast, it figured to have been an easy completion and almost a rest play for Lock, as throwing a screen shouldn't take too much energy and pressure. Despite that, Lock still found a way to make the play interesting and gave the Cowboys their first touchdown of the game.
As Broncos fans know, Drew Lock is no stranger to the interception. He threw 20 in his Broncos career, including a 15-interception season in 2020. Lock's 2020 season would lead the league in picks and cemented the fear that a ton of Broncos fans carried with them: Lock would not be the quarterback of the future in Denver. For his career, Lock's 20 interceptions in Denver barely beat out his mark of 25 touchdowns, and he only started as many as 13 games in one season.
Lock has bounced around a bit since leaving the Broncos, now starting games for the Giants and the Seahawks. His time with the Seahawks saw some level of success, including a memorable game-winning drive in replacement of the injured Geno Smith, which had a number of fans for both the Seahawks and the Broncos wondering if the former Missouri signal caller was going to be able to catch on in Seattle and become the starting quarterback that many had hoped he would become.
However, Geno Smith continued to ball out and would become the face of the Seahawks' franchise while Drew Lock would move on from the team in free agency.