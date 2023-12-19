Former Broncos QB Drew Lock comes up clutch in shocking win
Former Denver Broncos starting QB Drew Lock came up clutch for the Seahawks
Former Denver Broncos starting quarterback Drew Lock has certainly faced his share of harsh criticism through the years. As an NFL quarterback, he's been given some great opportunities but he's also been put in some brutally tough situations. Now in his second season with the Seattle Seahawks, how about getting called on to start a must-win game against the reigning NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles?
Lock, who has been notorious for his recklessness with the football at the NFL level, had to play a virtually mistake-free game against the Philadelphia Eagles, who were also changing defensive play callers for this particular matchup.
Well, he pretty much did exactly that. The stat line isn't going to win him FedEx Air Player of the Week or anything, but Drew Lock completed 66.7 percent of his passes for over 200 yards and a touchdown. And the touchdown pass he threw was a game-winning dime to rookie receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, an absolutely beautiful throw from Lock.
The Seahawks were down by four points late in the fourth quarter of this game, and they were pinned 92 yards away from the end zone. Lock engineered a 10-play, 92-yard drive to give Seattle the go-ahead points and the Seattle defense -- safety Julian Love -- was able to close it out.
It's always interesting to see what former Denver Broncos players are doing around the league, but especially quarterbacks. Week 15 of the 2023 season was absolutely as horrible as it could have possibly been for the Broncos with their own loss and everyone else that won around the league, but three former Denver Broncos starters engineered game-winning drives for different teams.
Not only did Lock put together this drive for Seattle, but we saw Joe Flacco put together a game-winning drive for the Cleveland Browns and Case Keenum do the same for the Houston Texans.
Funny how the NFL works, isn't it?
It really feels like the football gods are toying with the emotions of Denver Broncos fans sometimes. But you can't help but be happy for Drew Lock, especially hearing the emotion in his voice after the game when he was interviewed by Lisa Salters of ESPN.
Lock, of course, was sent to the Seattle Seahawks in the 2022 Russell Wilson trade. Both the Seahawks and the Broncos are fighting for their playoff lives at this point in the 2023 season, and you just can't help but root for Lock.