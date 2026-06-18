As the Denver Broncos are wrapping up their minicamp and getting set for a break up until training camp begins, they will, like every other NFL team, enter more of a quiet time in terms of news and transactions.

But, that doesn't mean the signings or cuts stop completely. Teams will still make moves, here and there, before training camp opens up. For one former member of the Broncos, he was on the unfortunate end of one of the recent moves around the league.

Defensive lineman Elijah Garcia had most recently been with the Atlanta Falcons, but just this week, they opted to let him go. After appearing in just three games with the Falcons in 2025, Garcia is now looking for his next NFL opportunity, but as a player who has mostly been a practice squad candidate, that might be the best he could hope for.

Former Broncos DL Elijah Garcia has made it longer than most UDFAs in the NFL

After not hearing his name selected back in the 2022 NFL Draft, Garcia initially signed with the Los Angeles Rams. He made it through the spring and summer months before getting let go as part of the Rams' final roster cuts in late August, but was quickly re-signed to their practice squad.

Later in the 2022 season, Garcia was signed by the Broncos off the Rams' practice squad. On January 1, 2023 he was able to make his regular season debut in a rivalry game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Now, he only played seven snaps for the Broncos that day. But, it was at least a start, and it was the very moment a player like Garcia could say he had truly done it.

Garcia would go on to stick around on the Broncos for 2023 and appear in three regular season games that year, even registering his first NFL sack.

After 2023, he made it through another summer with the Broncos before they ultimately released him as part of the team's final roster cuts. From there, he would go on to sign with the New York Giants' practice squad and eventually went on to see the most regular season action yet.

Over 143 defensive snaps late in that 2024 season with New York, Garcia posted 14 total tackles, two tackles for loss, a fumble recovery and a quarterback hit.

He would go on to stick around on the Giants' practice squad in 2025 before the Falcons swooped him up.

The rest is history, now, as Garcia looks for another chance to keep his NFL career alive. Hopefully, for his sake, he is able to catch on with another team and make his way through another training camp, at the very least.