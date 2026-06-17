The Denver Broncos are actually wrapped up with minicamp, as the Thursday practice was canceled. The next major thing that happens is training camp in late July, so there is some time for the players and coaches to take a break and gear up for the unofficial beginning of the 2026 NFL Season.

This team has a ton at stake, and the early returns from the offseason activities thus far is that things appear to be in a good spot overall. The right players are standing out, and the quarterback is trending toward being healthy and ready to go soon.

But amidst all of the chatter regarding some of the top, well-known players on the roster, this underrated defender has continued to stand out this offseason, again making noise during minicamp.

Denver Broncos OLB Que Robinson is having quite the offseason thus far

It's been all offseason for Que Robinson at this point, and even during Wednesday's minicamp practice, Robinson stood out and had a 'number of sacks' according to Zac Stevens:

Standouts during OTAs and mandatory minicamp:



— Jaylen Waddle: His speed his different and real



— Evan Engram: He’s been very productive as a receiver



— Que Robinson: Had a number of sacks and has impressed the coaching staff. Viewed as a future starter



— Jonah Coleman: He’s… — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) June 17, 2026

Stevens was also able to get a video of Robinson beating Nik Bonitto in a 'get off' drill:

Que Robinson, a standout throughout the offseason, beats Nik Bonitto off the line in a drill pic.twitter.com/N6KjXb34Sp — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) June 17, 2026

And even earlier in the month, defensive coordinator Vance Josepg had a glowing review of Robinson:

The Vance Jospeh smile when Que Robinson’s name comes up.



Said the second-year #Broncos OLB looks like a player who “can be a future starter for us.” pic.twitter.com/8qB1JdPAAL — Parker Gabriel (@ParkerJGabriel) June 11, 2026

You really have seen nothing but great remarks and play from Robinson thus far, and it's worth wondering just how much of this is going to translate into on-field opportunities during the regular season.

The Broncos have done quite the job at rotating players on defense throughout the game. This, in theory, keeps the starters healthy and doesn't put too many miles on their bodies when backups could hold the fort down for a short time.

Robinson played in six games as a rookie in 2025 for the Broncos, getting a total of 150 defensive snaps. He also played 101 special teams snaps. In those six games, Robinson notched a half sack, 12 total tackles, three tackles for loss, and three quarterback hits.

Where the Alabama product wins is with his closing speed, and where he should be able to win for the Broncos is simply with his development. This defensive coaching staff has done an outstanding job at developing young players along the defensive line, and Robinson is seemingly next.

This would potentially give the Broncos four legitimate pass-rushers with Bonitto, Jonathon Cooper, and even Jonah Elliss. Dondrea Tillman has also been a consistently reliable rotational player as well.

All in all, this is some great news for the defense, as in today's NFL, you truly can't have too many competent pass-rushers. Robinson's continued emergence this offseason is not nothing, and if it continues through the preseason, it'd be impossible to keep him off the field when the regular season begins.