Former Broncos draft pick was scooped up immediately off of waivers
After nearly three years of trying to make it work, the Denver Broncos ended up throwing in the towel on 2022 third-round pick Greg Dulcich, a tight end who was hopefully going to fill the "Joker" role in Sean Payton's offense after a promising rookie season. That obviously never happened.
Instead, Dulcich was enough of a liability on the field this season that he was a healthy scratch for the last two months and the Broncos couldn't find any role for him on gamedays. With the need for a couple of roster spots and the chance for Dulcich to still catch on elsewhere, the Broncos waived the former UCLA star and it didn't take long for him to find a new home...
Former Broncos TE Greg Dulcich claimed off of waivers by Giants
The Denver Broncos had trade talks involving Dulcich before the 2024 deadline, but nothing ever materialized (obviously). But there was obvious interest in Dulcich around the league as the New York Giants held the #1 waiver priority entering Week 13 of the 2024 season, and they were the ones who were awarded Dulcich.
News of any other teams attempting to claim him is sure to come at some point down the line...
The good news is, Dulcich was claimed off of waivers. Being a 2022 third-round pick, the ink is probably still drying on his scouting report for a number of teams and you never know when a change of scenery can help a guy thrive.
The bad news is? Dulcich's change of scenery is with the abysmal New York Giants, who play on Thanksgiving Day against the Dallas Cowboys. The Giants do have a pretty substantial need at the tight end position, so Dulcich should get a shot quickly, but Thursday against the Cowboys might be a little far-fetched.
Interestingly enough, we could also see former Denver Broncos second-round pick Drew Lock get a shot with the New York Giants on Thanksgiving after Tommy DeVito's disastrous debut this year against the Bucs and subsequent injury.
We could see Drew Lock throwing passes to Greg Dulcich as the Giants vie for the #1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Who knew?
The biggest issue that plagued Dulcich in his time with the Broncos was injury. He suffered a hamstring injury in his rookie minicamp and struggled with that for over a calendar year. He couldn't stay healthy in 2023 and just struggled badly with dropped passes and missed blocking assignments in 2024 before the Broncos benched him.
Dulcich undoubtedly has talent, as we all saw back in 2022 when he was stretching the field vertically and doing it consistently. Hopefully the Broncos didn't make a mistake with this one.