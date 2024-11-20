Former Broncos starter Drew Lock wildly disrespected by his new team
Former Denver Broncos starting quarterback Drew Lock has to be asking himself why he signed with the New York Giants at this point. Lock came to the Giants this offseason on a relatively team-friendly contract to be the backup to Daniel Jones. But Lock was supposed to be entenched as the number two in New York and probably figured that if Jones were to be injured or benched for whatever reason, he'd be the guy getting called upon.
And yet the Giants are calling on Tommy DeVito, demoting Daniel Jones and effectively demoting Drew Lock as well. Lock was listed as the QB2 in New York, but it looks like he's been #3 for them. Either that, or they really just don't feel like he's capable of providing an offensive spark by comparison to DeVito...
Former Broncos QB Drew Lock spurned in favor of Tommy DeVito with Giants
This is more than just a public humiliation of Drew Lock, too. The Giants are really hurting themselves when it comes to the way the organization takes care of players lately, whether you want to look at the situation of not paying safety Xavier McKinney (who is a top-tier safety in the NFL), not paying Saquon Barkley (a candidate for NFL Offensive Player of the Year), and now this with Drew Lock. It's deeper than just not playing the #2 quarterback because you like Tommy DeVito better...
The Giants are deliberately not playing Drew Lock and you can only assume -- but perhaps correctly -- that the decision here is at least somewhat motivated by the financial aspect. Lock has a number of incentives in his contract that would allow him a handful of pretty nice bonuses if he plays well.
And the Giants are just simply robbing him of the opportunity.
This will not sit well with future prospective free agents. The Giants have royally screwed Drew Lock and there's really no excusing it. Even with depth charts being somewhat "unofficial", this just seems slimy by that organization and you can't help but feel bad for Lock.
Lock played pretty well in the short chances he was given by the Seattle Seahawks, well enough to earn the contract he received from the Giants. And with the poor production and health issues for Daniel Jones in recent years, you figured Lock stood at least a decent chance of playing with the Giants at some point.
This was supposed to be that shot, but the Giants are making a spectacle out of Lock not getting that opportunity, and it's horrible to see.