Former Broncos draft pick is getting surprise last-second shot with Cowboys

Nobody seems to love collecting former Denver Broncos players these days quite like the Dallas Cowboys.

In the last handful of years, the Cowboys have had a variety of familiar faces come into their program, most recently guys like former second-round running back Javonte Williams and sixth-round pick Seth Williams. They also recently had former Broncos third-round pick Royce Freeman in their stable of backs.

And now, it appears, they are going back to the former Bronco well once again.

Cowboys add former Broncos draft pick Michael Ojemudia to roster

Veteran CB Michael Ojemudia, who most recently played for the UFL’s DC Defenders, is signing with the #Cowboys, per source. Back in the NFL. pic.twitter.com/uVJScIzZNq — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 18, 2025

At this stage of the preseason, we might be looking at most roster additions like this being likely practice squad additions down the line, but Michael Ojemudia once had hopes of being a long-term starter at one outside cornerback position for the Broncos.

Drafted out of Iowa back in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft, Ojemudia was picked during the Vic Fangio era and started 11 of the 16 games he played back in his rookie year. With six passes broken up and four forced fumbles, it looked like the Broncos had a stud on their hands, but things just didn't work out.

Under George Paton in 2021, the team completely overhauled the cornerback position, leaving Ojemudia in the dust. He played just five games for the team after that rookie season and wound up getting cut late in the 2022 season. He was claimed by the Chicago Bears, where he played one game. And at this point, that is the last time Ojemudia played an NFL game.

He's bounced around a little bit from the Bears to the Los Angeles Rams, to the Arizona Cardinals, and most recently in the UFL. Now, he is getting a shot with one week left in the NFL preseason to make something of an opportunity with the Dallas Cowboys.

There have been a lot of notable former Denver Broncos getting gigs elsewhere as of late. Noah Fant recently signed with the Cincinnati Bengals after being cut by the Seattle Seahawks. Ben DiNucci signed with the Atlanta Falcons. Dalton Risner was taking a visit with the Bengals. Ronnie Perkins signed with Atlanta. Albert Okwuegbunam signed with the Raiders.

There's been a lot of activity these days on the former Bronco front, and Ojemudia popping up in Dallas is another fascinating blast from the past. Considering all that has transpired since he was picked, thinking about that 2020 NFL Draft class feels like it was a lifetime ago.