Former Broncos draft pick an embarrassing cut after getting big money deal

The Denver Broncos were at a bit of an awkward crossroads in the 2023 offseason. They had just hired (and traded significant NFL Draft capital for) Sean Payton, and a culture change was imminent. Although he'd been one of the team's best defensive players, the Broncos seemingly didn't even realistically ever consider franchise tagging Dre'Mont Jones, a former third-round pick who played his way to a big-money contract.

Jones seemingly wanted out of Denver before the offseason even began, and the final straw appeared to be the Bradley Chubb trade to the Miami Dolphins during the 2022 season. That trade may have been frustrating for the players on the roster, but it paved the way for Denver to be able to acquire Sean Payton from the Saints.

Jones's apparent disdain for the Denver Broncos at that point was abundantly clear, and he seemed to be leaving in NFL Free Agency no matter what. With so many coaching changes and so much roster shuffling, you can't exactly blame him either. But Jones is a cautionary tale of the "grass isn't always greener on the other side" variety.

Dre'Mont Jones was a free agent bust after leaving Broncos in 2023

Jones left the Broncos for a three-year deal in Seattle worth over $51 million in total money. The Denver Broncos then pivoted to signing free agent defensive lineman Zach Allen to a three-year deal worth $45.75 million.

Another "W" for general manager George Paton, as it were.

The departure of Dre'Mont Jones was ugly and at the time, it really signified the direction the Broncos were going. Jones did not want any part of the Broncos after the Nathaniel Hackett/Russell Wilson season, and he had an easy out. He was a desirable commodity on the free agent market and he got a great deal to leave the Broncos.

Now, he's been unceremoniously cut before 2025 NFL Free Agency by the Seahawks...

The Seahawks have released George Fant, Rayshawn Jenkins, Dre'Mont Jones and Roy Robertson-Harris, the team has just announced. The moves will save just over $26 million against the cap. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) March 4, 2025

The Seahawks tried desperately to make things work with Jones and they couldn't do it. They even moved him to EDGE rusher for a time. They ended up having such a bad defensive line in his first year with the team (2023) that they were forced to trade for Leonard Williams before the 2023 NFL trade deadline.

The defensive line has continually been reworked by the Seahawks since Jones arrived and he'd even been benched for a period.

Now, he's going to be looking for his third NFL home. A change of scenery may once again do Jones some good as the Seahawks also changed coaches and schemes in his second season there. The Carolina Panthers have been a landing spot for former Broncos with Ejiro Evero entrenched there as the defensive coordinator. Players seemed to enjoy playing for Evero, so maybe keep an eye on them as a landing spot for Jones.

It's possible the connection with Vic Fangio could come into play as well as the Philadelphia Eagles are always looking to add pass rushers on the defensive front.

One thing is certain -- although Jones couldn't have seen the Broncos' ascent coming two years ago, his is a cautionary tale that you don't burn bridges on your way out of town.