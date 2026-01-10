Forgotten Broncos draft pick has surprise chance to impact Super Bowl run

The Denver Broncos are expecting to get a ton of players back for the postseason when they return to the field for the Divisional round, but one recent draft pick might be throwing an unexpected wrench into things.

In a good way.

The last time any of us saw 2023 third-round pick Drew Sanders on the field was actually during the playoffs last year when the Broncos took on the Buffalo Bills. After suffering another disappointing injury in training camp, it's being reported by 9News Broncos insider Mike Klis that Sanders' practice window is officially opening up.

Drew Sanders making return for Broncos playoff run would be unexpected great news

Per source, #Broncos have activated 21-day practice window today for talented if injury-plagued ILB Drew Sanders. He missed entire regular season with foot injury suffered in training camp.

Story here 👇👇👇| https://t.co/hx2N6FDsWd https://t.co/zvidCKGhjX — MikeKlis9NEWS (@mikeklis9news) January 10, 2026

According to the report from Klis, there is "no way" Sanders would be ready to play for the Broncos in the Divisional round, but he could be insurance for the team as they hopefully move on into the AFC Championship and Super Bowl after that.

An Achilles injury kept Sanders out for all but the final five games last season, and a foot injury suffered in training camp this year has cost him almost his entire third season in the league.

When the Broncos drafted Sanders out of Arkansas, he was coming off of an impressive All-American season in which he showed he could play the off-ball linebacker position at a very high level. The Broncos thought of Sanders as a "pressure player" who could also contribute on special teams, and he's floated from middle linebacker to the edge and back to middle linebacker.

For a player with so much talent and so little on-field work, it's been a shame to see Sanders' inability to stay on the field. He's had flashes just about every time he's been out there, but nothing the Broncos can safely build around or pencil into the starting lineup for the future at this point.

Getting deeper into the playoffs, having a 21-day window for a player like Sanders is a secret weapon, of sorts, for the Broncos. It gives them a chance to activate him in the event that there is an injury to another player (they've had plenty at linebacker this year), or activate him for special teams, where he's made his biggest impact so far as a player.

If nothing else, this will be a way to jumpstart Sanders going into the 2026 offseason. He's entering the final year of his rookie contract in 2026, and will need to show the Broncos something in order to not only make next year's roster, but carve out a role for the future. And there is still belief that he can do that.