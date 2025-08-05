Failed Broncos draft pick may shockingly have new life in 2025

Nobody bats 1.000 in the NFL Draft, not even the best general managers in the league. Even picks that are perceived as absolute steals during the draft can end up being some of the most disappointing picks in a respective class.

The Denver Broncos didn't have many high selections to work with back in the 2022 NFL Draft, but all things considered, they made away with a couple of potential long-term starters in second-round pick Nik Bonitto and fifth-round pick Luke Wattenberg. But one player from that 2022 class -- fourth-round pick Eyioma Uwazurike -- was supposed to be a starter on the defensive line as of 2023.

And then he got caught betting on NFL games, including games he played in for the Broncos. After a full-year suspension from the league and another year re-acclimating himself to the game, Uwazurike might be going from failed draft pick to comeback story in 2025.

Eyioma Uwazurike getting some positive hype at Broncos training camp

“It’s good to have him. It’s hard to be gone a year, and he was a young player. So to have him now—this is an important camp, training camp and season for him...His size hits you, his athleticism. How he plays is infectious. So him having a full year heading into this season will serve him well. He was a young prospect. It’s hard for any player who sits a season, so he’s done a good job bouncing back.”



- Sean Payton (via Broncos PR)

Uwazurike has a chance to be part of the Denver Broncos' defensive line rotation not just this year, but for the next couple of years. Because of his year-long ban from the NFL, Uwazurike's contract tolled, and he's no longer slated to hit free agency in 2026, but in 2027.

Of course, that is assuming he doesn't hit free agency (or the waiver wire) in 2025...

He's going to have to go out there and impress in the preseason, there's no question about it. But Uwazurike has the ability to become a key part of the rotation. He was expected to be a starter going into his second year before the bombshell report of him being suspended, and adds value on both defense and special teams.

The Broncos have Zach Allen and DJ Jones now locked up on big-money contracts, and we'll see what happens with guys like John Franklin-Myers and Malcolm Roach, but someone like Uwazurike can carve out a role and stick if he has a good preseason.