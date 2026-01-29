External offensive coordinator candidates Sean Payton must consider

Sean Payton is in the market for a new offensive coordiantor for the first time since taking over the Denver Broncos, and all indications are that he will cast a wide net to find his next right-hand man. Payton dismissed Joe Lombardi on Tuesday afternoon following the Broncos' loss to the Patriots in the AFC title game, which included one of the worst offensive performances of any team in a conference title game ever.

Reports around Payton and the new Bills head coach Joe Brady revealed that Payton is at least open to giving up play-calling duties for the 2026 season, a trend we have seen in some of the better head coaches around the league in the past few years. If Payton truly is willing to give up play-calling, the cast of potential hires is much deeper and likely more talented. His comments at his end-of-year presser gave reason to believe he is serious about change, and this aligns with that.

If the Broncos can find the right match between Payton and a new play caller, it could help push the Broncos over the top. There are obviously a few immediate internal candidates for this position, such as Davis Webb, but the Broncos are also going to look externally. When they do so, these three names make perfect sense for them.

Three external coaches the Broncos should consider for their offensive coordinator opening

3) Kliff Kingsburry, Washington Commanders

Kingsbury and the Commanders parted ways after the regular season, and recent revelations suggest that Washington might not have been the best working environment this past season. The Broncos could swoop in here and snag Kingsbury for their role, which would give the Broncos two former head coaches as their play callers, and a top-15 coach of all time as their head man. That would make quite the trio.

2) Klayton Adams, Dallas Cowboys

Klayton Adams impressed this year as the Cowboys' offensive coordinator, but has almost no path to calling plays in Dallas any time soon. Brian Schottenheimer blocked a request from the Eagles to interview Adamas for their open coordinator position, but there's nothing to say they would do the same for the Broncos. In particular, the Dallas run game and receiving group were spectacular this year, two areas where Denver needs to do major work. He does have a Denver connection after his time in Boulder at CU.

1) David Shaw, Detroit Lions

Shaw and Payton have an extensive history, and this would be a quick return to Denver for him. After joining Payton's staff in a more senior role, he departed for Detroit to become their passing game coordinator under Dan Campbell. Shaw would be a veteran voice under Payton, and one that he has trusted for years now. If he is willing to take on a new role again, it could make all the sense in the world.