Evan Engram just took a not-so-subtle dig at his old team during camp

Evan Engram is on the most stable team of his NFL career, and he took no time taking a jab at his former employer. The Jacksonville Jaguars shockingly cut Engram earlier this offseason, and he was ironically the exact type of tight end that Denver has been missing.

While Engram is here on just a two-year deal and is getting up there in age, he's still going to be a focal point of the offense for the short-term. Well, Engram had two stints before the Broncos, having played for the Jaguars and the New York Giants, two of the most dysfunctional teams in the NFL.

And when speaking to the media during training camp, Engram wasted no time throwing a subtle jab at his previous employer.

Not only did Evan Engram take a jab at the Jacksonville Jaguars, but he also hinted at the strong culture present with the Denver Broncos:

Evan Engram said the Broncos locker room and players are one of his favorite things about the team so far.



Said it’s hard to be the first one in the building because so many guys are here early.



Added it was “easy” to be the first one in the building with the Jaguars. — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) July 25, 2025

This is just great stuff to read. Not only did Engram seem to indicate that the culture wasn't very strong with the Jaguars, but he also took it a step further and talked about how there are so many Broncos' players who are in the building extremely early, and having that 'first in, last out' mentality is how contenders are built.

Engram also signing with the Broncos in the first place is another huge indication that the team is trending in the right direction, as it seemed like the LA Chargers were really wanting to sign the veteran. Many people did not really care for the team trading draft picks for Sean Payton a couple of years ago, but in two and a half years, Payton has truly turned this franchise around and has instilled a winning and dedicated culture.