ESPN mock draft has Broncos passing on absolute dream scenario at RB

The Denver Broncos only have one dart to throw in the first three rounds of the 2026 NFL Draft, and the latest two-round NFL mock draft from Field Yates at ESPN has them passing on a free bullseye.

The Broncos don't "need" to pick one specific position with the 62nd overall pick, but if the right player falls into their laps, there might be some non-negotiables, at least from the outside looking in. One of those players who could fall into the non-negotiable category, if he's available, is Notre Dame running back Jadarian Price.

And in Yates's mock draft, the Broncos somehow pass on Price with the 62nd overall pick in favor of Missouri linebacker Josiah Trotter. As much as the team needs to address depth at the running back position, that might be the wrong call.

Broncos wouldn't be able to pass on Jadarian Price if he's somehow available at pick 62

In his two-round mock draft predictions, Yates actually has the Seattle Seahawks landing Jadarian Price with the 64th overall pick. The fact that he was still on the board at that point was something he called "fortuitious" for the Seahawks, because they just lost Kenneth Walker to a big-money contract in free agency (Chiefs).

And it certainly would be fortuitous for them. But would the Broncos really let Price get past them?

In another recent article, I outlined why the kickoff return position is another area the Broncos really need to put some emphasis on in this year's draft. Not only is Marvin Mims Jr. entering a contract year, but he was hurt multiple times last season on kickoff returns. It would not be the best idea for the Broncos to continually subject him to injury, as valuable as he has been in that phase of the game.

Teams got used to kicking away from Mims last season anyway, and the All-Pro was only able to bring back 25 of the 59 kicks that were returned by the Broncos last season.

It just so happens that Jadarian Price is another elite kickoff return prospect, with two kicks returned for touchdowns last season and another one returned for a score back in 2023. He didn't return any kicks in 2024, for whatever reason.

Price would add tremendous depth to the running back position, could be a future starter there, and would also give the Broncos another elite level returner in the kicking game.

For those reasons, it's hard to see them passing on him if he falls to their pick slot, and may not even be far-fetched to think they would actively look into trading up to get him. Even with needs at linebacker and tight end, among other areas, the running back spot needs attention, and we've thrown out the idea that Price might even be worth the 30th overall pick when the Broncos still had it.

If they could get him in the 2nd round, it would be highway robbery.